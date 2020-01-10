Former PM Deve Gowda to be back in Parliament through RS route

karnataka

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 09:33 IST

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda might return to Parliament via the Upper House, if the current planning in the party is any indication.

In the Lok Sabha elections last year, Gowda who “sacrificed” his traditional stronghold of Hassan to his grandson Prajwal Revanna, had contested from the Tumkuru Lok Sabha seat.

While his grandson won, Gowda lost to GS Basavaraj of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a small margin of 13,000 odd votes, on a seat which saw nearly 1.2 million votes being polled.

The BJP swept the parliamentary elections winning 25 of the 28 seats in the state and one more Independent backed by the party also won. The Congress and JD(S) had to be content with a seat apiece.

Now, however, four Rajya Sabha seats will become vacant in June this year when MV Rajeev Gowda and BK Hari Prasad of the Congress, Dr Prabhakar Kore of the BJP and D Kupendra Reddy of the JD(S) retire.

The current composition of the state assembly is such that in a 225-member house, the BJP has 117, apart from backing of two Independents, Congress 68 and JD(S) has 34 seats, apart from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and a nominated member each.

Each candidate would require the support of 44 members of legislative assembly to get elected, which means that the BJP can elect two Rajya Sabha members comfortably and while Congress can easily elect one member, the JD(S) is short of nearly 10 MLAs.

But spokesperson of the JD(S), Tanveer Ahmed Ullah, says the national executive of his party has requested the Gowda to contest the polls.

“Getting the additional votes will not be a challenge. Everybody across the political spectrum respects Deve Gowda ji. He is Ajata Shatru (one without enemies). Karnataka also needs a strong voice at the Centre. His stature and understanding of how the corridors of power work in Delhi, will definitely help Karnataka,” Tanveer Ahmed Ullah said.

Hitting out at the BJP MPs, Tanveer said inspite of the state sending 25 Lok Sabha members, they had failed to obtain adequate funds for flood relief in the state.

Another JD(S) leader, who did not want to be named, said Gowda who will be 87-years-old at the time of polls is himself reluctant to contest but the party and the state needed his voice to be heard in Parliament to “protect the interests of Karnataka whether it is in matters of Mahadayi or Cauvery river water disputes.”

Apart from the outgoing Rajya Sabha members, the Congress itself is said to be considering the names of Mallikarjuna Kharge, KH Muniyappa and Muddda Hanume Gowda for a berth in the Upper House on the lone seat it is assured of winning.

A Congress leader said they will “cross the bridge when we come to it,” when asked whether the party would extend the additional votes for the former PM to make it to the Rajya Sabha.

“This is too early. Anyway the party high command will take a call on who our candidate will be or what we will do with our additional votes,” said the leader who chose to remain anonymous.

“But it is a fact that unlike his son [HD] Kumaraswamy, Deve Gowda has maintained good relations with our high command and thus we may not be averse to supporting him,” the leader quoted above said.

Political analyst Manjunath said that after the death of former Union minister H Ananth Kumar of the BJP, the state was missing a strong, powerful voice which is respected by the Centre and Gowda’s election could fill the gap.

“While there are three members from the state in the Union cabinet, they still don’t command the same respect Ananth Kumar used to. Gowda being a former PM and with his across party lines network would be an asset for the state in protecting its interests apart from that of his party,” Manjunath said.

“All this if he manages to convince the Congress to back him and gets elected to the RS, which is a clear possibility,” he added.