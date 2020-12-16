e-paper
Dec 16, 2020
Home / Karnataka / Karnataka CM terms ruckus in legislative council ‘Congress culture’

Karnataka CM terms ruckus in legislative council ‘Congress culture’

karnataka Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 13:11 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Bengaluru
Speaking to reporters here, Yediyurappa said, once a no-confidence motion is tabled, according to legalities and experts, one is not eligible to take the chair and there are court orders to this effect.
         

Terming the ruckus in Karnataka Legislative Council as “Congress culture”, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday urged the upper house Chairman, who is facing a no-confidence motion, to resign immediately.

The ruling BJP and JD(S), meanwhile, jointly sought the state the Governor’s intervention for taking up the no- confidence motion against Chairman K Pratapachandra Shetty, who was elected to the post during the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

“The JD(S) has openly said they will not support the Chairman. After knowing that it lacks majority support, the Congress should have ensured that the Chairman resigns,” Yediyurappa said.

Earlier in the day, high drama was witnessed in the Council with BJP-JDS and Congress members hurling abuses and pushing each other when the House met.

Deputy Chairman SL Dharme Gowda was pulled down from the Chairman’s seat, as the BJP with the help of the JD(S), wanted to dislodge the Chairman through the no-confidence motion that was moved last week.

However, Shetty, who has already rejected the notice for the no-confidence motion citing procedural lapses and lack of specific charges, adjourned the House sine-die amid chaos.

Speaking to reporters here, Yediyurappa said, once a no-confidence motion is tabled, according to legalities and experts, one is not eligible to take the chair and there are court orders to this effect.

“It was publicly stated by us yesterday that the Deputy Chairman should conduct the proceedings as the no-confidence was against the Chairman himself.... also he (Chairman) and Congress party do not have majority support,” he added.

Further condemning the act of forcefully removing the Deputy Chairman from the Chair, Yediyurappa said, it depicts the Congress’ culture.

“Ask the Chairman to resign immediately and go, to conduct himself in a way that brings respect to the office he was holding,” the Chief Minister said, adding the BJP and JD (S) have jointly petitioned the Governor for intervention.

A delegation of BJP and JD(S) leaders, including Deputy Chief Ministers Govind Karjol and Laxman Savadi, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Law Minister J C Madhuswamy, met Governor Vajubhai Vala and sought for his intervention and a specific direction to conduct the House and take up the no-confidence motion.

“We have requested the Governor to use his Constitutional powers and give directions regarding the conduct of the Chairman, and to provide us an opportunity to take up the discussion on the no-confidence motion,” he said.

The Governor has heard us, he was gathering opinion from experts on further course of action, he added.

JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti, who was also part of the delegation, said they were completely with the ruling party on the issue as he accused the Chairman of trying to stick on to the chair, despite being aware that he does not enjoy majority support.

After it was adjourned sine-die on December 10, the Council was convened for a day on Tuesday by the government which had even petitioned the Governor accusing the Chairman of “abruptly” adjourning the session, without taking up the no confidence motion against him.

