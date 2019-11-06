e-paper
Karnataka disqualified MLA claims Yediyurappa gave him Rs 1,000 crore

Disqualified Karnataka MLA Narayana Gowda said BS Yediyurappa had promised to give him the amount for the development of his Krishnarajpet constituency.

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 10:02 IST
Asian News International
Disqualified Karnataka MLA Narayana Gowda on Tuesday claimed that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had promised him Rs 1,000 crore.(ANI Photo)
         

Disqualified Karnataka MLA Narayana Gowda on Tuesday claimed that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had promised him Rs 1,000 crore for the development of his Krishnarajpet constituency and the money was being spent for development works.

“Somebody came to me and took me to BS Yediyurappa’s residence at 5 am (before the HD Kumaraswamy government fell). When we entered his home, Yediyurappa was worshiping. Once I entered, he asked me to sit and asked me to support him so that he can become the chief minister once again,” he said while speaking to his supporters here.

“I asked him to allot Rs 700 crores for the development of Krishnarajpet constituency. He said he will give Rs 300 crores more and will give Rs 1,000 crores. He also provided that money afterwards. Don’t you think I should support such a great person, I did it. Right after Yediyurappa said we got nothing to do with disqualified MLAs,” Gowda added.

He also claimed a former JD-S MLA, who was also disqualified, has made a statement in Mandya that “ he supported the Yediyurappa government for the funds to develop his constituency”.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

