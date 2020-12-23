Karnataka imposes night curfew for 10 days starting Thursday

karnataka

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 20:26 IST

The BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka has decided to reimpose night curfew in the state starting Thursday (24 December) till 5 am on January 2. The curfew will be in force from 11 pm to 5 am. All movement except essential services will be barred. However, the CM clarified that there would be no hindrance to any religious celebrations planned in churches on Christmas eve on December 24 night ahead of the festival.

The decision to reimpose the curfew was taken by a high power committee in the state after concern was expressed over a new strain of coronavirus disease that was recently detected in the UK.

Medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar said the decision was also taken concerning the fact that there might be a congregation of people ahead of year-end celebrations though authorities have already put restrictions on the number of people who can assemble at any single place.

Also read: Tamil Nadu allows Jallikattu with Covid-19 restrictions, PETA cries foul

As part of the fresh regulation, all incoming international passengers need to carry a certificate of Covid negative with the test having been conducted within a 72-hour window before their arrival. However, Yediyurappa clarified that, as of now, the state was going ahead with its plan to reopen schools from January 1.

Deputy chief minister Lakshman Savadi, who also holds the transport portfolio, said that state-run bus corporations have put in place an action plan to ensure that they don’t violate the night curfew.