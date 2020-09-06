e-paper
Home / Karnataka / Nearly 9,400 fresh cases push Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally to 3.98 lakh

Nearly 9,400 fresh cases push Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally to 3.98 lakh

Bengaluru Urban still continues to be worst-hit district from the pandemic although Sunday's daily count was less than that of Saturday's. As many as 2,824 people were infected with Covid-19 on Sunday while 3,093 cases were added on Saturday.

karnataka Updated: Sep 06, 2020 22:27 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The state has 33.48 lakh tests so far out of which 72,684 tests were done on Sunday.
(AP Photo. Representative image)
         

Karnataka on Sunday 9,319 cases and 95 deaths due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, which pushed the tally to 3.98 lakh, the state’s health department said.

The total cases include 99,266 active cases, 2.92 lakh discharges and over 6,300 deaths.

The health department said that as of Sunday 4.94 lakh people were home quarantined while in the past two weeks, 7.86 lakh primary contacts and 10.90 lakh secondary contacts had been traced.

Bengaluru Urban still continues to be worst-hit district from the pandemic although Sunday’s daily count was less than that of Saturday’s. As many as 2,824 people were infected with Covid-19 on Sunday while 3,093 cases were added on Saturday.

Mysuru is the second most affected, with 686 fresh cases and five deaths on Sunday. As per the health bulletin 427 cases were reported in Belagavi, 396 in Ballari, 326 in Dakshina Kannada, 324 in Hassan followed by others, the health bulletin showed.

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday said that the state will achieve the target of conducting one lakh Covid-19 tests per day.

“From one testing lab for Covid-19 test, we have opened 108 labs in 6 months. From 300 tests per day, we have increased to 75,000. This will soon reach the goal of 1 lakh tests per day,” he added.

The state has 33.48 lakh tests so far out of which 72,684 tests were done on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

