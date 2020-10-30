Covid-19 update: Kerala continues to grapple with high test positivity rate at 12.29%

kerala

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 20:28 IST

Amid rising Covid-19 graph, Kerala has reported 6,638 positive cases of infection on Friday with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 12.29 percent, state health ministry statistics show. Kerala is second in active cases after Maharashtra. Health experts said low recovery, coupled with low test rate and high TPR, is a big concern for the state.

With 6,638 new cases, Kerala’s total number of Covid-19 cases went up to 4,25, 122. The number of recovered patients in the state stands at 3,32,994 while active cases are 90,565. With 28 fatalities, state’s Covid-19 death toll went up to 1,457. The state has been reporting a high TPR for more than two weeks. It stood at 12.29 percent against the national average of 5 percent on Friday. Active caseload here is more than 90,000 for two weeks, data shows.

To increase the number of tests, the government has decided to set up more kiosks at public places. It has identified 167 locations and testing will begin in a couple of days, said the health ministry.

Similarly, post-Covid clinics will be set up across all district hospitals. Many recovered are frequenting hospitals complaining about health issues, it said.

Once lauded for its pandemic control measures and containment strategy, Kerala is fast turning into a hotspot but effective measures have helped it to delay the peak and control fatality rate. Its death rate is the lowest in the country at 0.4 percent. Kerala was the first state to report virus case in the country in January in a China-returned medical student.