e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kerala / Covid-19 update: Kerala continues to grapple with high test positivity rate at 12.29%

Covid-19 update: Kerala continues to grapple with high test positivity rate at 12.29%

Once lauded for its pandemic control measures and containment strategy, Kerala is fast turning into a hotspot.

kerala Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 20:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Covid-19 diagnosis has become easier in Ernakulam district with the installation of the real-time polymerase chain reaction laboratory (PCR lab) at the Kalamassery Medical Collage Hospital.
Covid-19 diagnosis has become easier in Ernakulam district with the installation of the real-time polymerase chain reaction laboratory (PCR lab) at the Kalamassery Medical Collage Hospital. (ANI)
         

Amid rising Covid-19 graph, Kerala has reported 6,638 positive cases of infection on Friday with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 12.29 percent, state health ministry statistics show. Kerala is second in active cases after Maharashtra. Health experts said low recovery, coupled with low test rate and high TPR, is a big concern for the state.

With 6,638 new cases, Kerala’s total number of Covid-19 cases went up to 4,25, 122. The number of recovered patients in the state stands at 3,32,994 while active cases are 90,565. With 28 fatalities, state’s Covid-19 death toll went up to 1,457. The state has been reporting a high TPR for more than two weeks. It stood at 12.29 percent against the national average of 5 percent on Friday. Active caseload here is more than 90,000 for two weeks, data shows.

To increase the number of tests, the government has decided to set up more kiosks at public places. It has identified 167 locations and testing will begin in a couple of days, said the health ministry.

Similarly, post-Covid clinics will be set up across all district hospitals. Many recovered are frequenting hospitals complaining about health issues, it said.

Also read: What is WHO’s Vaccine Insurance Scheme?

Once lauded for its pandemic control measures and containment strategy, Kerala is fast turning into a hotspot but effective measures have helped it to delay the peak and control fatality rate. Its death rate is the lowest in the country at 0.4 percent. Kerala was the first state to report virus case in the country in January in a China-returned medical student.

tags
top news
‘Boost to Indian Air Force’: Rudram missile to be inducted by 2022, say top officials
‘Boost to Indian Air Force’: Rudram missile to be inducted by 2022, say top officials
Rs 1.27 lakh crore tax refunds issued to 3.9 million taxpayers, says govt
Rs 1.27 lakh crore tax refunds issued to 3.9 million taxpayers, says govt
IPL 2020, Live Score: Rahul falls but Gayle fifty sets platform for KXIP
IPL 2020, Live Score: Rahul falls but Gayle fifty sets platform for KXIP
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Truck with 25 tonnes of onion missing for a month, police launch manhunt
Truck with 25 tonnes of onion missing for a month, police launch manhunt
Delhi breaks record with 5,891 Covid-19 infections in highest single-day spike ever
Delhi breaks record with 5,891 Covid-19 infections in highest single-day spike ever
In Bihar, the eclipse of Brand Nitish Kumar, writes Barkha Dutt
In Bihar, the eclipse of Brand Nitish Kumar, writes Barkha Dutt
BJP workers killed in Kulgam: LeT behind attack, says police; PM Modi condemns
BJP workers killed in Kulgam: LeT behind attack, says police; PM Modi condemns
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In