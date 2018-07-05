Kerala Governor sets an example, pays fine for speeding

Kerala Governor Justice (retd) P Sathasivam has set an example by paying a fine after the driver of his official car was issued a speeding ticket last week.

Though the Governor was not travelling on his official Mercedes Benz car when the incident occurred, he directed his staff to pay the fine of Rs 400 immediately and procure a receipt.

According to the state Motor Vehicle Department, the Governor’s car was booked for exceeding the speed limit ten days ago and a challan was sent last week. People familiar with the incident said MVD officials were initially reluctant to send notice to the Governor’s office but later decided to follow the rule.

Immediately after getting the notice, Justice (retd) P Sathasivam instructed his secretary to make the payment. The news of the Governor setting a “fine example” was reportedly leaked out by the MVD office.

“He has set a great example showing no one is above the law of the land. It is an example for those who often flout laws and get away using their positions,” a senior official of the MVD said. When contacted, a spokesman of the Raj Bhawan said the Governor’s office had paid the fine but refused to divulge more.

MVD officials said the Governor’s car was cruising at 80 km per hour on Kowdiar Road outside the Raj Bhawan where the speed limit is 55 kmph. The MVD and police had installed speed detection cameras along the busiest stretch in the state capital after a spate of accidents. MVD officials say the stretch records at least 3,000 speed limit violations every day.