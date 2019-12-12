e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / Kerala

Kerala refuses to implement CAB, joins Punjab, Bengal

Kerala has a high ratio of Muslims, who along with the Christians, constitute 45% of the state’s 3.25 crore population. The remaining 55% population in the state is Hindu.

kerala Updated: Dec 12, 2019 21:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said his government won’t implement the CAB Bill in the state.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said his government won’t implement the CAB Bill in the state.(PTI Photo)
         

Kerala government says it will not implement the “unconstitutional” Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the state as protests against the controversial legislation gained momentum in the northeast.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state will not tolerate any “discrimination” on the basis of religion.

“In Kerala nobody has to feel any apprehension in this regard. We will not implement the lopsided law which is meant to divide people,” he said in the state capital.

Another opposition-ruled state, Punjab, too, decided to not implement the law. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said the Congress will use its two-thirds majority in the state assembly to block the “unconstitutional” Bill. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was the first to refuse implementation of the Bill in her state on Wednesday.

Kerala has a high ratio of Muslims, who along with the Christians, constitute 45% of the state’s 3.25 crore population. The remaining 55% population in the state is Hindu.

Vijayan said the law was against the secular spirit of the constitution and a ploy to convert India into a Hindu nation.

“The CAB has forced us to hang our heads in shame in front of other countries,” Vijayan said, alleging an RSS influence over the Bill.

“Many Muslims decided to live in India because of its secular credentials. Now the BJP is unabashedly trying to realize the dream of the RSS to make it a Hindu Rashtra,” he said.

Both houses of the Parliament have approved the Bill which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

The passage of Bill has led to widespread protests in the Northeast, where at least two people are reported to have been killed in police firing on Thursday. Mobile internet services along with rail and air transport have been disrupted in Assam.

Home minister Amit Shah, however, has stressed that the Bill is in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and has not been brought to target any particular community.

tags
top news
Bangladesh’s home minister cancels visit to Shillong amid protests over CAB
Bangladesh’s home minister cancels visit to Shillong amid protests over CAB
Uddhav Thackeray allocates portfolios; Sena gets home, NCP finance
Uddhav Thackeray allocates portfolios; Sena gets home, NCP finance
Rain lashes Delhi, improves AQI and brings in winter chill
Rain lashes Delhi, improves AQI and brings in winter chill
Ayodhya verdict is final. Supreme Court dismisses 18 review petitions
Ayodhya verdict is final. Supreme Court dismisses 18 review petitions
33 labourers, including 14 minors, saved from being trafficked in Odisha
33 labourers, including 14 minors, saved from being trafficked in Odisha
Watch: Toyota Corolla 2020 smashes past crash test with five-star safety rating
Watch: Toyota Corolla 2020 smashes past crash test with five-star safety rating
WATCH:Yusuf refuses to walk back after wrong decision, Rahane gets involved
WATCH:Yusuf refuses to walk back after wrong decision, Rahane gets involved
‘Playing with fire’, ‘fishing in troubled waters’: Cong vs BJP on CAB, NRC
‘Playing with fire’, ‘fishing in troubled waters’: Cong vs BJP on CAB, NRC
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news