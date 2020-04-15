Kerala reports lone Covid-19 case, CM calls for stricter vigilance

kerala

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 23:37 IST

As the rest of the country continues to grapple with mounting coronavirus cases, Kerala heaved a sigh of relief on Wednesday as the state reported a single positive case, taking the number of total Covid-19 cases to 387. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 220 patients have been discharged and 167 patients continue to receive treatment in various hospitals.

The lone Covid-19 case was reported from Kannur in north Kerala. The number of people under observation also came down to 97,464. The number of people under observation was once two lakh. The CM said 9500 people were taken out of the list on Wednesday after they completed their observation period without any symptoms of Covid-19.

“The situation is well under control now. But it doesn’t mean we have to lift restrictions. We have to continue our vigil,” said the CM adding that the state government will take a decision on relief after going through the central directive.

While the recent numbers do show a trend of a declining number of active cases, which is seen by some as an early sign of a possible flattening of the Covid-19 curve in the near future, experts have warned against easing of restrictions and urged the state to continue strict vigil.

The CM said lockdown has put severe constraints on the state and it is expecting a bailout package soon. State Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac had criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Tuesday saying states need not just praise but financial assistance to tide over the crisis triggered by the pandemic.

The CM also said cancer hospitals will be opened in all 14 districts of the state. “Cancer patients are at high risk during the pandemic. They can’t travel a lot these days. So we will set up cancer hospitals in every district with the help of the regional cancer centre in Thiruvananthapuram,” he said.