e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kerala / Muslims in Kerala celebrate a low-key Bakrid amid Covid-19 pandemic

Muslims in Kerala celebrate a low-key Bakrid amid Covid-19 pandemic

Not more than 100 people are to allowed in large mosques, and strict health protocols, including social distancing norms, wearing of masks and using sanitisers are required to be followed, according to the guidelines by the government.

kerala Updated: Jul 31, 2020 15:03 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Thiruvananthapuram
Devotees offering prayers at a mosque on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha as Kerala celebrates Eid-al-Adha in Malappuram on Friday.
Devotees offering prayers at a mosque on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha as Kerala celebrates Eid-al-Adha in Malappuram on Friday.(ANI Photo )
         

The Muslim community in Kerala on Friday celebrated Bakrid amid the Covid-19 pandemic, adhering to the strict health protocols laid down by the government.

As per the guidelines, 100 people would be allowed in large mosques, but strict health protocols, including social distancing norms, wearing of masks and using sanitisers have to be followed.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

Mosques in containment zones cannot allow people to perform the namaz.

Large Idgahs have not been allowed this year due to the pandemic.

The famed sweet market (Mittayi theruvu) in Kozhikode which usually bustles with activity during the Id festival, wore a deserted look as it is in a containment zone.

 

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

In his Eid greetings, governor Arif Mohammed Khan wished all Keralites and said, “May Bakrid, which glorifies sacrifice and eternal faith in the Almighty, inspire us to remain united through love, compassion and mutual support, both in our daily lives and in our fight against COVID-19.” Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan also wished the people on the occasion.

tags
top news
Charter flights to move Ashok Gehlot MLAs to Jaisalmer amid poaching fears
Charter flights to move Ashok Gehlot MLAs to Jaisalmer amid poaching fears
Rafale vs J-20: Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa calls China’s bluff with ‘two simple questions’
Rafale vs J-20: Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa calls China’s bluff with ‘two simple questions’
BJP sends legal notices to Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar over Covid scam claims
BJP sends legal notices to Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar over Covid scam claims
China says its Beidou system now fully operational, to challenge US’s GPS
China says its Beidou system now fully operational, to challenge US’s GPS
No Dalit among 200 priests invited for Ram temple event. What Mayawati said
No Dalit among 200 priests invited for Ram temple event. What Mayawati said
American people overwhelmingly back India over China: Survey
American people overwhelmingly back India over China: Survey
‘He was toying with bowlers’: L Balaji lauds former India batsman
‘He was toying with bowlers’: L Balaji lauds former India batsman
25 Years of Mobility in India | Desh Ki Digital Udaan
25 Years of Mobility in India | Desh Ki Digital Udaan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In