Odisha, Kerala likely to receive rains today: IMD

Odisha, Kerala likely to receive rains today: IMD

The IMD further stated that strong winds (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) are very likely over southwest and westcentral Arabian Sea, south and east-central Bay of Bengal.

kerala Updated: Jun 09, 2020 10:15 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, Delhi
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea in these areas.
Odisha, Kerala and the North-eastern states are likely to battered with rains on Tuesday, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Kerala and Mahe, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura,” the IMD stated in its bulletin.

The IMD further stated that strong winds (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) are very likely over southwest and westcentral Arabian Sea, south and east-central Bay of Bengal. “Squally weather”(wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) along and off Andhra Pradesh coast.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea in these areas.

