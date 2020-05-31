e-paper
Unlock 1: Malls gear up for reopening in Kerala

Business at malls would take at least six months to a year for recovery from the impact of Covid-19, said Afshin KP, Manager at Mall of Travancore.

May 31, 2020
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Thiruvananthapuram
The management at malls in Kerala have been gearing up to ensure all safety precautions are met with as per the Centre’s guidelines
After the Union Ministry of Home Affairs allowed hotels, malls across the country to open from June 8, except those falling in containment zones, the management at malls in Kerala have been gearing up to ensure all safety precautions are met with as per the Centre’s guidelines.

“We all are waiting for the malls to reopen. We have to give a safe environment to the customers, therefore, our staff is busy sanitising the place right now. We have done markings around the mall to ensure that social distancing is followed,” Afshin KP, Manager at Mall of Travancore, told ANI here.

“There is also an officer on every floor who is responsible for social distancing being followed. Sanitisation equipment have been kept at 30-35 locations in the building,” he said.

He added that the business at malls would take at least six months to a year for recovery from the impact of Covid-19.

Religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services along with shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8, said the MHA.

However, these facilities will not be able to resume operations inside containment zones designated by authorities in states.

The MHA said that the Health Ministry will issue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all permitted activities in consultation with the central ministries or departments concerned and other stakeholders, for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of Covid-19.

