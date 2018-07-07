Bengal actor chases actress on Kolkata streets, arrested for harassment

Bengal actor Sanjay Mukherjee was arrested for ‘intimidating’ an actress and chasing her vehicle in Kolkata on Friday.

Better known as Joy Mukherjee in film circles, he had worked with the actress in a film called ‘Target’ in 2010 that also starred Mithun Chakraborty. He was reportedly a close friend of the 32-year-old actress.

The incident took place when the actress was returning from a gym in the evening. Mukherjee reportedly followed her car for some time.

Then, when her vehicle hit Southern Avenue, he overtook her car and blocked her way. He reportedly tried to force his way into her car and also damaged it, said an officer who did not want to be named.

Mukherjee also allegedly attacked an assistant of the actress who was inside the car.

Police have seized the car in which Mukherjee chased the actress. They have slapped IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 341 (wrongful restraint), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 279 (rash driving) on Mukherjee. He was produced in court on Saturday, which later granted him bail.

Police said they will look into CCTV footage. The actress told the media that Mukherjee had harassed her earlier too, but she had then ignored it.