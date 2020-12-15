Bengal BJP requests EC to deploy central forces, bring in model code of conduct at earliest

kolkata

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 17:08 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party has requested the Election Commission of India to deploy central police forces and enforce the Model Code of Conduct in West Bengal at the earliest to avoid wide-scale political violence during the campaign period ahead of the crucial 2021 assembly elections.

A BJP delegation from West Bengal, which met the Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi on Monday, also cited discrepancies in the draft voters’ list and alleged that names of dead voters have not been deleted.

“The BJP requests your intervention to ensure early deployment of CPF else the ruling Trinamool Congress, with the active support of West Bengal Police, will make campaign very difficult, resulting in widespread violence,” stated a letter submitted to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

Accusing the West Bengal Police of showing a partisan role, the BJP alleged that even though the attack on the convoy of JP Nadda, party’s national president, was carried out in full glare, the police remained silent spectators.

“Political murders have been going on since the Lok Sabha polls and 132 BJP workers have been killed till date. They have got heightened in the last few months. The state police invariably deflect these as personal enmity and family feud and no action is taken. All this makes normal political activities very challenging.”

Also read: PM Modi says farmers surrounding Delhi misguided, blames Opposition

The Trinamool Congress has rubbished the allegations saying that the BJP is doing a drama.

“Deployment of central forces ahead of the elections is a routine exercise. Half of the central forces have already been deployed as bodyguards of BJP leaders. It appears as if an entire army is moving with them. What new central force they want? People have seen central forces in previous elections. They will vote for the TMC,” said Kunal Ghosh, a spokesperson of TMC.

In a separate letter submitted to the CEC, a BJP leader from the state alleged that constituencies along the Indo-Bangla border have seen a sharp rise in new voter registration.

“It gives an impression of illegal cross border infiltration duly supported by the local ruling party activists. This, if allowed, will not only affect the security of the country but will also have a profound impact on the entire election process,” Sabyasachi Dutta, BJP leader, wrote in his letter.

The BJP has also requested the poll panel not to utilize member of the West Bengal State Government Employees Federation as they have allegedly pledged their support to the chief minister and her party.