Kolkata

Bengal government extends Covid-19 lockdown in containment zones till July 19

An order issued by the state home secretary on Tuesday also said that lockdown would be imposed in four towns – Malda, Raiganj, Siliguri and Cooch Behar from July 15. All these towns are located in north Bengal.

kolkata Updated: Jul 14, 2020 22:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Initially there were 434 containment zones including 25 in Kolkata zones. (Photo by Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
The Mamata Banerjee administration in West Bengal has extended the lockdown in 605 containment zones for another three days, till July 19.

West Bengal has registered a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases since the last week of June. Out of 32,838 cases registered in the state till date, at least 17,665 cases were added since June 24.

The state government has enforced strict lockdown in containment zones since 5 pm of July 7. It was supposed to be enforced for a week. On Tuesday it was extended for another three days.

Initially there were 434 containment zones including 25 in Kolkata zones. The number has been increased to 605 on Tuesday.

All government and private offices have been shut down, non-essential activities have been banned, congregations have been strictly prohibited, no public transport are being allowed and markets have been shut down in the containment areas.

