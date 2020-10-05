e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / BJP leader murder: Clashes break out between police and BJP supporters in Kolkata

BJP leader murder: Clashes break out between police and BJP supporters in Kolkata

BJP supporters allegedly attacked the police with bricks and glass bottles. A few crude bombs were also allegedly hurled at the police personnel, an official said

kolkata Updated: Oct 05, 2020 16:46 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
A large police contingent, including Rapid Action Force (RAF) and combat force personnel, had to be deployed to maintain law and order in the area.
A large police contingent, including Rapid Action Force (RAF) and combat force personnel, had to be deployed to maintain law and order in the area. (Representative Photo/ANI File)
         

Clashes broke out between West Bengal Police and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters at Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district, around 20 kilometres (km) from Kolkata, on Monday, where a local BJP leader Manish Shukla was shot dead by motorcycle-borne masked assailants on the previous day.

The BJP had called a 12-hour bandh in Barrackpore and its adjoining areas on Monday.

BJP supporters staged protests in the area since Monday morning. They blocked the Barrackpore Trunk (BT) Road at multiple points and burnt tyres demanding immediate arrest of the killers and a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Also Read: Protests, blockades in Barrackpore in BJP’s 12-hour bandh after leader’s murder

When police went to disperse the crowd, clashes broke out and the area turned into a battlefield.

BJP supporters allegedly attacked the police with bricks and glass bottles. A few crude bombs were also allegedly hurled at the police personnel, an official said.

“Police had to fire tear gas shells and resort to lathi charge to disperse the mob,” he said.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP national general secretary and election observer for West Bengal, has demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

A large police contingent, including Rapid Action Force (RAF) and combat force personnel, had to be deployed to maintain law and order in the area.

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had summoned state home secretary HK Dwivedi and director-general of police (DGP) Virendra at Raj Bhavan on Monday morning.

When neither turned up, Dhankhar tweeted that he would like to speak to chief minister Mamata Banerjee “urgently”. Later, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, who took charge as the new chief secretary last week, met the governor.

“Conveyed my concern about the present alarming scenario @MamataOfficial to the new chief secretary. Am sure the chief minister would take note of the lawlessness. Political violence and targeted killings must stop,” Dhankhar tweeted.

tags
top news
PM Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge. Military is also target
PM Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge. Military is also target
China can’t get the better of India in any conflict, we’re fully capable: IAF chief
China can’t get the better of India in any conflict, we’re fully capable: IAF chief
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
Covid-19 disrupting mental health services in most countries: WHO survey
Covid-19 disrupting mental health services in most countries: WHO survey
Rafale’s induction gives us edge to strike first: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria
Rafale’s induction gives us edge to strike first: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria
Ink thrown at AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Hathras
Ink thrown at AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Hathras
JEE Advance 2020: Results declared, what next
JEE Advance 2020: Results declared, what next
Watch: Anti-submarine weapon system ‘SMART’ successfully test-fired
Watch: Anti-submarine weapon system ‘SMART’ successfully test-fired
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In