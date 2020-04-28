Bus operators’ body in Bengal writes to PM for financial aid

kolkata

A bus operators’ association in West Bengal on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a financial package for the passenger transport sector, which has taken a severe hit amid the coronavirus- triggered lockdown.

In its letter, the ‘Bus Minibus Samannoy Samity’ (coordination committee) requested the prime minister to consider the passenger transport industry a part of the Medium and Small Scale Enterprises (MSME) sector.

Rahul Chatterjee, the general secretary of the committee, said a similar request has been forwarded to Union Minister of Transport and Highways and MSME Nitin Gadkari.

“We have also written to the Union minister for inclusion of passenger buses in the MSME sector so that the owners can avail of the various subsidies and grants provided under it,” Chatterjee said.

Apart from repayment of bank loans for the buses, several taxes and fees are borne by the bus owners, he said, stressing that revival of the industry would be difficult without government aid.

“After agriculture, transport is the second largest sector in the country and we have to pay direct and indirect taxes, registration fees and insurance premium. Under the present circumstances, the bus owners will find it difficult to sustain the business,” he wrote in the letter.

The association has also sought financial help from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and state Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikary, Chaterjee said.