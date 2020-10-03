‘Will stand with Dalit brothers, sisters’: Mamata Banerjee at protest against Hathras gang-rape

kolkata

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 18:18 IST

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee took out a rally in Kolkata in protest against Hathras gang-rape case.

“I feel like going to Hathras and meeting the victim’s family members; what has happened is condemnable,” she said at her first rally since Covid-19 pandemic began.

“For me my caste is humanity,” Banerjee said, adding that she will stand by her Dalit ‘brothers and sisters’.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was gang-raped and tortured by ‘upper’ caste men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on September 14. She died in New Delhi Safdarjang Hospital on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, workers of Congress and left wing parties broke police barricades near Esplanade Metro Channel in city while protesting against the gang-rape.

#WATCH West Bengal: Workers of Congress & Left parties broke police barricading today near Esplanade Metro Channel in Kolkata, during their protest march against the #HathrasIncident. pic.twitter.com/fw3en5jk2V — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2020

The TMC has already started its campaign to raise the issue, targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On Friday afternoon, TMC’s media cell in Bengal posted on social media videos of its four MPs engaged in a scuffle with policemen about a kilometre away from the Hathras victim’s village.

The leaders were stopped by the police from going to the victim’s village to meet her family.

#WATCH: TMC delegation being roughed up by Uttar Pradesh Police at #Hathras border. The delegation, including Derek O'Brien, was on the way to meet the family of the victim of Hathras incident. pic.twitter.com/94QcSMiB2k — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

The team was led by TMC Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien and included Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar.