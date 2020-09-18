Couple found dead in Kolkata flat

kolkata

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 07:56 IST

Police on Thursday recovered the bodies of a couple from their flat in Charu Market area of the city.

Arijit Dutta (34), an app-cab driver, and his wife Suparna Dutta (31) were found dead in their rented apartment, they said A suicide note was also found in the room, a senior police officer said.

“Going by preliminary investigation, it seems that the couple was depressed since their child died a few months ago. They were also going through a financial crisis because of the lockdown,” he said.

Further investigation is underway.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918