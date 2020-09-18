e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Couple found dead in Kolkata flat

Couple found dead in Kolkata flat

The couple was going through a financial crisis because of the lockdown, a senior police officer said.

kolkata Updated: Sep 18, 2020 07:56 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Kolkata
Arijit Dutta (34), an app-cab driver, and his wife Suparna Dutta (31) were found dead in their rented apartment
Arijit Dutta (34), an app-cab driver, and his wife Suparna Dutta (31) were found dead in their rented apartment
         

Police on Thursday recovered the bodies of a couple from their flat in Charu Market area of the city.

Arijit Dutta (34), an app-cab driver, and his wife Suparna Dutta (31) were found dead in their rented apartment, they said A suicide note was also found in the room, a senior police officer said.

“Going by preliminary investigation, it seems that the couple was depressed since their child died a few months ago. They were also going through a financial crisis because of the lockdown,” he said.

Further investigation is underway.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

tags
top news
Ball in Beijing’s court: MEA on parleys
Ball in Beijing’s court: MEA on parleys
Pakistan plans a change in Gilgit-Baltistan status
Pakistan plans a change in Gilgit-Baltistan status
Farm bills: Farmers’ body announces three-day ‘rail roko’ in Punjab
Farm bills: Farmers’ body announces three-day ‘rail roko’ in Punjab
President Kovind accepts Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation
President Kovind accepts Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation
India welcomes Abraham Accords, calls for talks on ‘two-state solution’
India welcomes Abraham Accords, calls for talks on ‘two-state solution’
‘Great leader, loyal friend’: Trump extends birthday wishes to PM
‘Great leader, loyal friend’: Trump extends birthday wishes to PM
PM Modi to inaugurate Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar today
PM Modi to inaugurate Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar today
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In