Covid-19 cases in West Bengal cross 20,000-mark

At least 45 Covid-19 patients died on Friday taking the total death toll to 1,581. More than 500 deaths were reported in the last two weeks alone.

kolkata Updated: Jul 31, 2020 21:38 IST
HT Correspondent| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
West Bengal has reported 70,188 cases till date out of which 48,374 have been treated and discharged. The discharge rate is 68%.
The number of active Covid-19 cases in West Bengal crossed the 20,000-mark on Friday with nearly 2,500 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.

Kolkata and North 24 Parganas district accounted for nearly 50% of 2,496 new cases registered on Friday. While Kolkata reported 670 cases, North 24 Parganas - the second most densely populated district in the country after Thane in Maharashtra - reported 644 cases. Out of the 45 deaths reported on Friday, 34 were reported from these two districts.

Meanwhile, Fuad Halim, a Kolkata-based doctor, who was conducting dialysis in his five-bedded hospital at Rs 50 only has tested positive for Covid-19. Halim is the son Hasim Abdul Halim, Bengal’s longest-serving Assembly speaker.

West Bengal has reported 70,188 cases till date out of which 48,374 have been treated and discharged. The discharge rate is 68%.

More than 19,000 samples are being tested every day. The Mamata Banerjee administration has planned to ramp up the number of test to 25,000 per day by mid-August.

