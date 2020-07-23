e-paper
Home / Kolkata / Covid-19: Shops shut, transport off roads as lockdown enforced in West Bengal

Covid-19: Shops shut, transport off roads as lockdown enforced in West Bengal

kolkata Updated: Jul 23, 2020 11:50 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Kolkata, West Bengal
The step to implement the bi-weekly lockdown was taken amid admission of community transmission in some parts of the state.(ANI)
         

Life came to a near standstill across West Bengal on Thursday as the state was put under a complete lockdown to break the chain of rapidly rising Covid-19 cases.

All shops were shut and all modes of transport went off the road as part of the state government’s plan to clamp restrictions two days a week. A similar lockdown will be in place on July 25 and 29.

The step to implement the bi-weekly lockdown was taken amid admission of community transmission in some parts of the state.

Special police teams were seen patrolling various parts of the city, especially containment zones.

Barricades were put up in various parts of the state to stop people from coming out of their homes and areas.

Both government and private, commercial establishments, public and private transport, as well as activities other than under emergency services would remain closed on these days.

The state presently has 930 broad-based containment zones.

The death toll in West Bengal mounted to 1,221 as it reported the worst daily spike of 39 fatalities on Wednesday, the health department said. It also recorded 2,291 fresh infections, pushing the tally to 49,321, it said in a bulletin. PTI PNT RG DV DV

