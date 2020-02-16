Dalit woman alleges gang rape by cops in Gorakhpur hotel, police denies charges

kolkata

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 15:18 IST

A 20-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly abducted and gang raped and assaulted by two policemen in a hotel room in UP’s Gorakhpur on Thursday night.

The police dismissed the charges, saying both the CCTV footage of hotel and the statement by hotel’s guard makes it clear that the woman had gone to the hotel on her own, triggering public outrage with many slamming “protectors turning predators” in the chief minister’s own city.

Following the public outrage over the incident and the pressure to act against culprits, an FIR into the incident was lodged at the Cantonment police station late on Friday night. Leaders of political parties including Congress’s district president Nirmala Paswan, BSP workers led by district president Ghanshyam Rahi and BJP MLC Devendra Pratap Singh met the victim at the district hospital, where she was admitted after the incident.

SSP Sunil Gupta said, “Yesterday, on February 14, a woman came to the district hospital and alleged that two policemen took her away on a bike and raped her in a hotel. The police acted swiftly on the complaint after which name of a hotel surfaced. During detailed investigation, the charges were found to be untrue. It came to the fore, on the basis of CCTV footage and the statement of hotel’s guard that the woman had gone to the hotel on her own. So, prima facie, the matter seems to be suspicious. However an FIR has been lodged for further action.”

According to reports, the incident occurred on Thursday night when the woman was returning home with her mother and elder sister on Thursday night at around 9pm on foot. According to the woman, as she walked ahead of her mother, two bike-borne policemen came and forced her to sit on their bike. When she resisted they threatened to frame her in a sex racket and assured that they will let her go after questioning at the police station.

Instead of the police station, the duo took her to a hotel room, forced her to consume alcohol and then raped her taking turns. They also beat her up and gave her Rs 600 while threatening her not to open her mouth. On returning home late at night, she narrated her ordeal to her mother.

On Saturday, Congress workers led by Nirmala Paswan staged a sit-in at the DM’s office. “The Congress party demands a SIT enquiry into the incident, security for family members of the victim and immediate arrest of the accused policemen.”