Death toll due to Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal now 98: Mamata Banerjee



kolkata Updated: May 29, 2020 18:31 IST
Kolkata
West Bengal, May 26 (ANI): Commuters find it hard to cross a fallen electric pole due to cyclone Amphan, at Hooghly in Kolkata on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
         

The death toll due to cyclone ‘Amphan’ in West Bengal has risen to 98, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday.

“As per reports of the district magistrates, the toll due to cyclone Amphan has gone up from 86 to 98. We are sending money to those who have lost their lives in the disaster,” Banerjee said.

She said that the kin of each of those killed in the cyclone will get Rs 2.5 lakh each while those badly injured and others with minor injuries will get Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.

The chief minister also announced a fund of Rs 6,250 crore to assist the affected people to build houses, help farmers, provide assistance for betel leaf plantations as well as construction and repair of tubewells.

Referring to the restoration of power supply in the districts after the May 20 cyclone, Banerjee said 80 per cent power has been restored in six districts and 100 per cent in 10 others. All 273 electric sub-stations have been restored in the districts.

