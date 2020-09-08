Facebook alert saves man after suicide bid

kolkata

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 10:08 IST

A 24-year-old man, who returned home in West Bengal’s Nadia district after losing his job due to the Covid-19 pandemic this summer, attempted suicide by slashing his wrist on Monday after posting a video on Facebook saying he was going to kill himself. His father and the local police rushed him to a hospital, where he was treated and later discharged after the Kolkata police informed them about Facebook’s alert that the man had uploaded the video on the social networking site. The Kolkata police swung into action after the video was found to have been uploaded in Nadia, over 100 km north of Kolkata.

“We found that some phone numbers were used while creating the profile. The phone numbers were traced to Nadia district. We immediately contacted the user...and it was found that the numbers belonged to a man whose son had uploaded the video,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

The man was informed about the video and he rushed to his son’s room. By then, the man had slashed his wrist and was bleeding profusely. Kolkata police also informed the local police station which rushed the man to the hospital.

“The victim’s father later said that his son used to work outside Bengal and had come back during the pandemic. In Nadia, he got a job at a shop but was very depressed as the salary was very low,” said another officer.