e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Facebook alert saves man after suicide bid

Facebook alert saves man after suicide bid

The Kolkata police swung into action after the video was found to have been uploaded in Nadia

kolkata Updated: Sep 08, 2020 10:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
The man posted a video on Facebook saying he was going to kill himself
The man posted a video on Facebook saying he was going to kill himself(Representational Photo)
         

A 24-year-old man, who returned home in West Bengal’s Nadia district after losing his job due to the Covid-19 pandemic this summer, attempted suicide by slashing his wrist on Monday after posting a video on Facebook saying he was going to kill himself. His father and the local police rushed him to a hospital, where he was treated and later discharged after the Kolkata police informed them about Facebook’s alert that the man had uploaded the video on the social networking site. The Kolkata police swung into action after the video was found to have been uploaded in Nadia, over 100 km north of Kolkata.

“We found that some phone numbers were used while creating the profile. The phone numbers were traced to Nadia district. We immediately contacted the user...and it was found that the numbers belonged to a man whose son had uploaded the video,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

The man was informed about the video and he rushed to his son’s room. By then, the man had slashed his wrist and was bleeding profusely. Kolkata police also informed the local police station which rushed the man to the hospital.

“The victim’s father later said that his son used to work outside Bengal and had come back during the pandemic. In Nadia, he got a job at a shop but was very depressed as the salary was very low,” said another officer.

tags
top news
Face-off at Rechin La leads to scuffle with aggressive PLA. Situation tense but ground commanders talking
Face-off at Rechin La leads to scuffle with aggressive PLA. Situation tense but ground commanders talking
Congress to give final shape to its Parliament strategy today
Congress to give final shape to its Parliament strategy today
LIVE: China acted in open, transparent manner on Covid, says Prez Xi Jinping
LIVE: China acted in open, transparent manner on Covid, says Prez Xi Jinping
Russia releases first batch of Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V into public
Russia releases first batch of Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V into public
Why police team did not wear bulletproof jackets in Batla House encounter
Why police team did not wear bulletproof jackets in Batla House encounter
Rhea complains against Sushant’s sisters, Dr Tarun Kumar; case goes to CBI
Rhea complains against Sushant’s sisters, Dr Tarun Kumar; case goes to CBI
Two options offered to states only way out, says Centre on GST compensation
Two options offered to states only way out, says Centre on GST compensation
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In