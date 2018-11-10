Former asthmatic mountaineer close to world record

What started as an experimental trip to ascend Mount Kilimanjaro, the tallest peak in Africa, in 2012, has transformed into an addiction of accumulating summit titles for 35-year-old Satyarup Siddhanta, who now stands only two peaks away from the record of being the youngest to scale the tallest peaks and tallest volcanoes in all seven continents.

“I have successfully summitted Mount Giluwe, the highest volcano of Oceania (4,367 metres), as the first Indian. With this, I am now done with the tallest volcanoes in five of the seven continents. Two more to go for the world record,” Siddhanta said on Friday from the base camp of the mountain over satellite phone.

He plans to scale Mount Pico de Orizaba (5,636), the highest volcano in North America, in December and Mount Sidley (4,285), the highest volcano in Antarctica, in January. No Indian has stood on top of Mount Sidley peak yet.

The Guinness Book record he aims to break is for climbing the tallest peaks and volcanoes of every continent. It is presently held by Australian Daniel Bull, who completed the feat on April 27, 2017, at the age of 36 years and 157 days. Bull completed these summits between 2006 and 2017.

Siddhanta, a Bengaluru-based Bengali techie, is now a few days short of 35 years and seven months.

A chronic asthma patient in his childhood, Siddhanta completed scaling the tallest points in seven continents in December 2017 as the fifth Indian civilian.

In July this year, he ascended Mt. Ojos del Salado (6,887 metres), the highest volcano in the world (Chilean Andes, South America), as the second Indian after India’s mountaineering legend Malli Mastan Babu. In September he climbed Mount Damavand, highest volcano in Asia (Iran).

In mountaineering, climbing the tallest points of every continent is a challenge known as ‘Seven Summits’ and scaling the highest volcanoes is called ‘Seven Volcanic Summits’.

He has also set his eye on ‘Explorer’s Grand Slam’, which is scaling the seven tallest peaks and reaching the two poles. He skied to South Pole last year and plans to reach North Pole after he has made the world record. In 2015, Tashi Malik and Nungshi Malik became the first South Asians to achieve the ‘Explorer’s Grand Slam’ (also as world’s first twins and siblings).

Siddhanta had earlier said that gathering funds for these trips proved to be more difficult than climbing the mountains and that he worked in two shifts in two different companies to payback loans.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 11:24 IST