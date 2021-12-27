Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal guv Jagdeep Dhankhar

kolkata

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 20:01 IST

BCCI President and former cricket captain of India Sourav Ganguly on Sunday paid a visit to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, which was described by sources at Raj Bhavan as “courtesy call” and there is nothing political about it.

pic.twitter.com/G1YXvdtR1t — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 27, 2020

With Assembly elections due in the state in April-May next year, there has been speculation that he may join politics.

Ganguly, who reached Raj Bhavan at around 4.40 pm, did not take any questions on the reason for his visit.

pic.twitter.com/0nsOZGcmWZ — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 27, 2020

Had interaction with ‘Dada’ @SGanguly99 President @BCCI at Raj Bhawan today at 4.30 PM on varied issues.



Accepted his offer for a visit to Eden Gardens, oldest cricket ground in the country established in 1864. pic.twitter.com/tB3Rtb4ZD6 — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 27, 2020

The meeting between Ganguly and Dhankhar was on till 5.40 pm.

Raj Bhavan sources said that Ganguly’s visit has nothing to do with political developments in the state.