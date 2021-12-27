e-paper
Home / Kolkata / Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal guv Jagdeep Dhankhar

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal guv Jagdeep Dhankhar

Ganguly, who reached Raj Bhavan at around 4.40 pm, did not take any questions on the reason for his visit.

kolkata Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 20:01 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Kolkata
Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in conversation with former Indian team cricket captain Sourav Ganguly.
Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in conversation with former Indian team cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. (Twitter/@jdhankhar1)
         

BCCI President and former cricket captain of India Sourav Ganguly on Sunday paid a visit to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, which was described by sources at Raj Bhavan as “courtesy call” and there is nothing political about it.

With Assembly elections due in the state in April-May next year, there has been speculation that he may join politics.

Ganguly, who reached Raj Bhavan at around 4.40 pm, did not take any questions on the reason for his visit.

The meeting between Ganguly and Dhankhar was on till 5.40 pm.

Raj Bhavan sources said that Ganguly’s visit has nothing to do with political developments in the state.

