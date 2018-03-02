Girl, along with boyfriend, commits suicide before board exam in Bengal

Just 10 days before the class 10 board exam, a 16-year-old girl and a man hung themselves from the same rope in Bengal’s West Midnapore district.

The bodies of Uma Ganguly and Kartik Kotal, 24, were found hanging from the opposite ends of the same rope from a branch of a tree in Kharar municipality, more than 120 km from Kolkata.

Ganguly was supposed to appear for the class 10 exams of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education that begins on March 12.

Kotal, who is a resident of ward 2 of the municipality, got married only about six months ago. Ganguly, a student of Kharar Girls High School, is of ward number 4.

Their bodies were discovered by locals just outside the town on Friday morning.

“It’s shocking. We have also come to know that the man had an extra martial affair with the girl,” said Uttam Mukherjee, chairman of Kharar Municipality.

“We are investigating,” said Alok Rajoria, superintendent of police in West Midnapore district.

Locals said they duo faced resistance when the families came to know about their affair.