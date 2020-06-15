e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Kolkata man throws 2 children from rooftop, two-year-old dies: Police

Kolkata man throws 2 children from rooftop, two-year-old dies: Police

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the arrested man had a dispute with the father of the deceased child around a fortnight ago, an official said.

kolkata Updated: Jun 15, 2020 10:45 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Kolkata
Kolkata police personnel patrolling the Tikiapara area.
Kolkata police personnel patrolling the Tikiapara area. (ANI File Photo )
         

A two-year-old boy died and another was injured on Sunday after they were allegedly thrown off the roof of a four-storey building in central Kolkata’s Burrabazar area by a 55-year-old man who had some dispute with the father of the deceased, police said.

The other boy, who is six-years-old, was admitted to a hospital in a serious condition. The accused was later arrested, they said.

“Two boys - aged two years and six years - fell down or were thrown off the fourth floor of a building. When they were taken to a hospital, the two-year-old was declared brought dead,” Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Murlidhar Sharma said.

Locals, as well as family members of the two, alleged that a man had thrown the two from the roof of the building, he said.

“The man was arrested and is being interrogated. Strong legal action will be taken against the culprit,” Sharma said.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the arrested man had a dispute with the father of the deceased child around a fortnight ago, the official said.

The building from the roof of which the two children were allegedly thrown off is in Burrabazar area, the city’s wholesale business hub.

The relation between the two children was not immediately known.

tags
top news
2 Indian high commission staffers missing in Islamabad, say Indian officials
2 Indian high commission staffers missing in Islamabad, say Indian officials
Amit Shah’s all-party meeting on Covid-19 situation in Delhi begins
Amit Shah’s all-party meeting on Covid-19 situation in Delhi begins
LIVE| At all-party meet, Congress demands Covid-19 testing for all: Report
LIVE| At all-party meet, Congress demands Covid-19 testing for all: Report
India records over 11,000 Covid-19 cases for third straight day
India records over 11,000 Covid-19 cases for third straight day
Limited local trains resume in Mumbai for essential staff, no night service
Limited local trains resume in Mumbai for essential staff, no night service
Chappell disrupted a solid team: Harbhajan on ‘lowest point’ of his career
Chappell disrupted a solid team: Harbhajan on ‘lowest point’ of his career
‘Beep, Peep and Meep’: Woman hatches 3 ducklings from supermarket eggs
‘Beep, Peep and Meep’: Woman hatches 3 ducklings from supermarket eggs
‘Actors’ lives always full of uncertainties’: Divyanka Tripathi
‘Actors’ lives always full of uncertainties’: Divyanka Tripathi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In