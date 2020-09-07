Kolkata Police rescue 21 minor boys from traffickers

kolkata

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 15:44 IST

At least 21 minor boys, under 16, were rescued by the Kolkata Police while from traffickers. Three persons have been arrested, the police said.

Acting on a tip, the police intercepted a bus around 5.30am at the Babughat bus stand on Strand Road in south Kolkata. They found the boys on the bus.

“The boys were all residents of Samastipur in Bihar. We have arrested three persons. Further interrogation is going on. We need to find out where the boys were being taken and whether there are other members in the gang,” said a senior officer of the Kolkata Police’s detective department.

The police said that the information had come from Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), founded by Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

The police identified the suspects as Md Ayshan (22), Md Afzal (28) and Md Chand (23). They were arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the state coordinator of BBA.