Kolkata Police STF arrest suspected JMB operative

The man had a social media account which he allegedly used to spread hatred

kolkata Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 12:28 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Representational Image.
Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force arrested a suspected operative of the Jamaat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), a banned Bangladeshi terror outfit, from West Bengal’s Birbhum district late on Thursday night.

“Identified as Najibullah, 50, the accused maintained a social media account to spread radicalised ideas and hatred against non-Muslims and was engaged in instigating young people to take on the path of Islamic fundamentalism,” said a senior official of the STF.

Police arrested him from his residence at Paikar in Bishbum, around 260 km north of Kolkata. They have also found fundamentalist literature and books from a printing press Najibullah owned. A few electronic devices were also seized.

“The accused may have links with the JMB. We have seized some material. Further investigation is going on,” said the officer.

In June this year, the STF had arrested a suspected JMB operative from Hooghly district. Another operative was arrested from Murshidabad in May-end.

