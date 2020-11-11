Local train services resume in West Bengal; could be restricted on Puja days to check crowding

kolkata

Nov 11, 2020

Suburban trains resumed operations in West Bengal from Wednesday after a gap of more than seven months due to the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

However, the Calcutta high court (HC) on Tuesday directed the state government to consider whether local trains could be suspended or the services could be restricted during the upcoming Kali Puja – to be celebrated during the weekend (on November 14 and 15) -- and followed by Jagadhatri Puja to restrict the public from making a beeline for Kolkata.

Eastern Railway (ER) and South Eastern Railway (SER) authorities have started running 696 suburban trains from Wednesday.

The break-up of the suburban train service is as follows.

It has been decided to run 413, 202 and 81 suburban trains in the Sealdah, Howrah and Kharagpur division, respectively, from Wednesday.

Suburban trains connect Kolkata and Howrah with the villages and towns of the adjoining districts in south and central Bengal. These trains form a lifeline for the public who need to visit Kolkata daily for work. Howrah and Sealdah railway stations cater to more than two million passengers a day.

“Train services have resumed following all Covid-19 protocols. Police along with the railway’s own security force are maintaining a strict vigil. Wearing face masks have been made mandatory, passengers are being checked with thermal scanners and security agencies are maintaining queues in a bid to maintain adequate social distancing in a bid to keep the contagion at bay,” said a state government official.

Railway officials said that while train compartments and stations are being sanitised, the handles and seats in bogies have been colour coded to help passengers maintain social distancing during their rail journeys.

“Announcements are being made on public address (PA) systems to make the public aware of the Covid-19 safety norms. Hawkers are not being allowed to board suburban trains,” said a railway official.

Bamboo, ropes and guard-rails have been used to put up barricades to ensure queues could be maintained at ticket counters and on railway platforms.

Entry and exit gates of railway stations are being made separate to comply with social distancing norms.

On Tuesday, the Calcutta HC said that crowding could be avoided during Durga Puja because suburban train services were suspended.

“The state should consider whether it may be fit in the best of interest of all to suspend the operation of local trains on November 14 and 15 (Kali Puja) and on the day of Jagadhatri Puja or to manage the number of trains in such a manner that people do not find it convenient to come to Kolkata or travel to other places. The state is left free to make appropriate arrangements with the railway authorities in such regard,” the HC said in its order.