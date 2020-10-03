e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / No Bengal crime data in NCRB annual report, BJP targets CM Banerjee

No Bengal crime data in NCRB annual report, BJP targets CM Banerjee

The NCRB report released on September 30 said West Bengal did not send the data to the bureau within the deadline

kolkata Updated: Oct 03, 2020 13:33 IST
Tanmay Chatterjee
Tanmay Chatterjee
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
BJP leaders said Banerjee is attacking Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over Hathras gangarape, but keeping India in the dark about the law and order situation in her own state.
BJP leaders said Banerjee is attacking Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over Hathras gangarape, but keeping India in the dark about the law and order situation in her own state.(PTI)
         

As chief minister Mamata Banerjee planned to take to the streets on Saturday in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioned her over the absence of West Bengal’s crime data from the annual National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

The report released on September 30 said West Bengal did not send the data to NCRB within the deadline.

“Due to non-receipt of data from State of West Bengal and Kolkata city in time for the year 2019, data furnished for the year 2018 has been used to arrive at national and city-wise figures,” the report said.

Also read: Hathras, Bhadohi incidents bolster TMC’s agenda to win back BJP’s Dalit votes in Bengal

BJP leaders said Banerjee is attacking Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, but keeping India in the dark about the law and order situation in West Bengal.

“Even if the government had sent the report on time, it would have been an incomplete one. In the districts, most people are thrown out of police stations when they try to lodge complaints. Even if a general diary entry is made, police don’t file FIRs [First Information Reports] in most cases. If FIRs are registered, arrests are not made. When arrests are made, police do not pursue the cases in court. This is a routine affair in Bengal,” said BJP leader Sayantan Basu.

He said Banerjee has no right to hold a rally on Hathras. “Did she hit the streets for the rape victims in Bengal and Kolkata?” asked Basu, referring to some specific cases that made headlines after the Trinamool Congress came to power in 2011.

A West Bengal police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the compilation of the crime data was interrupted because of the Covid-19 lockdown. It was later sent to the NCRB in July, the officer added.

tags
top news
PM Modi questions previous regimes over Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi, says they compromised on security
PM Modi questions previous regimes over Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi, says they compromised on security
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin say ‘couldn’t even see her face before cremation’
Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin say ‘couldn’t even see her face before cremation’
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide, not murder: AIIMS panel chief
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide, not murder: AIIMS panel chief
Hathras village borders reopened, reporters allowed in, says official
Hathras village borders reopened, reporters allowed in, says official
Congress to hold nationwide agitation against Hathras gang-rape case on Oct 5
Congress to hold nationwide agitation against Hathras gang-rape case on Oct 5
Ready to waive ‘interest on interest’ during moratorium: Centre tells SC
Ready to waive ‘interest on interest’ during moratorium: Centre tells SC
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In