Highest seizure of fake currency notes happened in Delhi: NCRB data

delhi

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:26 IST

Delhi witnessed the country’s highest number of seizures of fake Indian currency notes in 2019 , statistics released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) show.

In terms of value of seized fake notes in rupees, the national capital figured fifth on the list, which Karnataka topped.

The analysis of the NCRB’s data shows that circulation of fake notes of ₹2000, ₹500 and ₹200 (new currency notes launched after the demonetisation exercise in 2016) increased in Delhi last year in comparison to 2018. As per the NCRB data, police seized 8,979 fake notes in the denomination of ₹2000 (valued more than ₹1.79 crore) in Delhi in 2019, which was 2,522 notes (nearly ₹50.44 lakh) more than the seizure of the same currency fake notes in 2018. Police had seized 6,457 counterfeit notes of Rs 2000 valued a little over ₹1.29 crore in 2018.

Like ₹2000 notes, there was a sharp rise in the seizure of counterfeit notes of ₹ 500 as well in 2019. According to the NCRB statistics, the police had seized only 368 fake notes of the new ₹ 500 notes in 2018, but this number rose to 4,583 in 2019. Similarly, there were only 57 counterfeit notes of ₹ 200 that were seized in 2018,. But in 2019, the figure increased to 2,644, making police officials believe that printing, smuggling and circulation of counterfeit notes had increased in Delhi and other parts of the country.

“The increase in seizure of fake Indian currency of ₹ 2000, ₹500 and ₹200 denominations is an indication that printing of fake notes was picking up pace after a lull of almost two years post demonetisation in November 2016,” said deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

“Many of the fake notes we seized contained security features that were similar to the genuine notes, making it difficult for anyone to differentiate between them. Most such notes is pumped into the country through Bangladesh and Nepal. Delhi Police and other law enforcement agencies continue to bust gangs and their networks involved in circulation and transfer of such notes,” said DCP Yadav.

According to the NCRB’s data, Delhi had the highest number of the seizure of fake notes (60,384) valued around Rs 3.01 crore last year. With 44,580 such notes being seized, Gujarat held the second position in the list. In terms of value of seized currency, Karnataka topped the chart having seized ₹4.78 crore worth in fake notes.

Apart from the seizure of counterfeit notes, the Delhi police in 2019 had also recovered 4,553 notes of ₹1,000, which was banned after demonetisation. The seizure of Rs50, Rs20 and Rs10 also saw an increase in 2019, shows the NCRB data.

Former IPS officer Ashok Chand, who has served in the Delhi Police force, said, “There are two types of fake currency notes – one just a duplication of the genuine note without having any security features and the other that contains many security features and looks genuine. If the seizure of fake notes of the second category is increasing, it means that the situation is alarming. All law enforcement agencies should collectively work to bust the entire nexus involved in printing, smuggling and circulation of such fake notes.”