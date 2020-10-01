e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Economic crimes on rise in Maharashtra, Mumbai tops metropolitan cities

Economic crimes on rise in Maharashtra, Mumbai tops metropolitan cities

An officer from the economic offences wing said the number of financial frauds registered in Mumbai was high since the city is India’s financial capital.

mumbai Updated: Oct 01, 2020 12:21 IST
Megha Sood | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Megha Sood | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Fraudsters are taking advantage of people’s need to invest, says an expert.
Fraudsters are taking advantage of people’s need to invest, says an expert. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/representative)
         

Maharashtra recorded 15,686 cases of economic offences in the year 2019 and was the only state in the country to have recorded 6 offences involving a sum of over Rs 100 crore.

According to the national crime records bureau (NCRB), Maharashtra registered an increase in economic offences in 2019 from 14,854 cases registered in 2018 and 13,941 cases logged in 2017.

Rajasthan topped the list for economic offences with 26,920 cases registered in 2019 followed by Uttar Pradesh with 19,968 cases. NCRB statistics claimed that Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra accounted for 38 % of all economic crimes registered in India in 2019.

Among metropolitan cities, Mumbai saw 5,556 cases-- the maximum number of economic offences in 2019 followed by Delhi, which recorded 4,817 cases.

Also Read: Developer asked to pay Rs 5 cr for delay in property hand over in Mumbai

The data showed that Mumbai leads the list of offences recorded under criminal breach of trust and cheating with 902 cases followed by Lucknow with 762 cases and Delhi with 315 cases.

Officers with the economic offenses wing in Mumbai police said since the city is the financial capital of India maximum number of cases related to economic offenses are recorded here. Apart from criminal breach of trust, Mumbai recorded 4,642 cases of forgery and cheating after Jaipur, which recorded 5,905 such cases.

Also Read: Fatal injury not a must to invoke attempt to murder charge: Bombay high court

“We are urging people to come forward and report cases even if it involves smaller amounts which has resulted in an increase in the number of cases,” said an officer with the EOW, who didn’t wish to be quoted.

Another officer said that creating awareness about economic frauds and cheating is a major part of policing now, especially during the lockdown, when people are at home and looking for investments options to hedge against the anticipated slowdown and growing unemployment.

tags
top news
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
First modified Boeing 777 aircraft, part of Air India One fleet for PM, to arrive in Delhi today
First modified Boeing 777 aircraft, part of Air India One fleet for PM, to arrive in Delhi today
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to meet Hathras rape victim’s family today
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to meet Hathras rape victim’s family today
US isn’t yet keen on formalising Quad, says state department official
US isn’t yet keen on formalising Quad, says state department official
India moves terrain-hugging Nirbhay missiles with 1,000-km range to defend LAC
India moves terrain-hugging Nirbhay missiles with 1,000-km range to defend LAC
Dalit woman gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur dies; two arrested
Dalit woman gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur dies; two arrested
Moderna says Covid-19 vaccine unlikely to be ready before US election: Report
Moderna says Covid-19 vaccine unlikely to be ready before US election: Report
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In