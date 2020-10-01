Economic crimes on rise in Maharashtra, Mumbai tops metropolitan cities

mumbai

Maharashtra recorded 15,686 cases of economic offences in the year 2019 and was the only state in the country to have recorded 6 offences involving a sum of over Rs 100 crore.

According to the national crime records bureau (NCRB), Maharashtra registered an increase in economic offences in 2019 from 14,854 cases registered in 2018 and 13,941 cases logged in 2017.

Rajasthan topped the list for economic offences with 26,920 cases registered in 2019 followed by Uttar Pradesh with 19,968 cases. NCRB statistics claimed that Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra accounted for 38 % of all economic crimes registered in India in 2019.

Among metropolitan cities, Mumbai saw 5,556 cases-- the maximum number of economic offences in 2019 followed by Delhi, which recorded 4,817 cases.

The data showed that Mumbai leads the list of offences recorded under criminal breach of trust and cheating with 902 cases followed by Lucknow with 762 cases and Delhi with 315 cases.

Officers with the economic offenses wing in Mumbai police said since the city is the financial capital of India maximum number of cases related to economic offenses are recorded here. Apart from criminal breach of trust, Mumbai recorded 4,642 cases of forgery and cheating after Jaipur, which recorded 5,905 such cases.

“We are urging people to come forward and report cases even if it involves smaller amounts which has resulted in an increase in the number of cases,” said an officer with the EOW, who didn’t wish to be quoted.

Another officer said that creating awareness about economic frauds and cheating is a major part of policing now, especially during the lockdown, when people are at home and looking for investments options to hedge against the anticipated slowdown and growing unemployment.