Part of under construction bridge collapses in West Bengal, 2 dead

kolkata

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 10:39 IST

At least two people were killed and six others injured when a portion of an under construction bridge collapsed on Sunday evening in West Bengal’s Malda district.

Labourers of a private construction firm were trying to fix an iron girder on a pillar of Farakka bridge when the incident happened.

BJP MLA of Baishnabnagar, Swadhin Sarkar, said, “During construction, an iron girder slipped and some people got trapped. Two people have died.”

The injured were rushed to Malda Medical College and Hospital. All of them are in a very critical condition.