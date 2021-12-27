e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal governor, invites him to Eden Gardens

Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal governor, invites him to Eden Gardens

While Ganguly did not comment on the meeting, Raj Bhawan officials described it as a courtesy call.

kolkata Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Sourav Ganguly met West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Sourav Ganguly met West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.(@jdhankhar1/Twitter )
         

BCCI president and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly met West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for more than an hour at the Raj Bhawan in Kolkata on Sunday afternoon.

While Ganguly did not comment on the meeting, Raj Bhawan officials described it as a courtesy call. Ganguly drove into the Raj Bhawan campus in a luxury car around 4.30 pm.

“Had interaction with ‘Dada’ @SGanguly99 President @BCCI at Raj Bhawan today at 4.30 PM on varied issues. Accepted his offer for a visit to Eden Gardens, oldest cricket ground in the country established in 1864,” Dhankhar tweeted in the evening along with photographs of the meeting.

 Also read: Not doubting Kohli but it takes special effort to pick the pieces - Ponting

Ganguly is one of the personalities from the non-political world whose name has been making the rounds as a probable chief ministerial candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the coming assembly elections in West Bengal.

The former skipper has however brushed aside such speculations although he never categorically stated that he will not join politics.

tags
top news
136th foundation day of Congress: Rahul absent, farmers’ protest in focus
136th foundation day of Congress: Rahul absent, farmers’ protest in focus
In veiled message to BJP, AIADMK asserts Palaniswami as CM candidate
In veiled message to BJP, AIADMK asserts Palaniswami as CM candidate
‘Agri reforms were introduced during Narasimha Rao regime, are irreversible’: Venkaiah Naidu
‘Agri reforms were introduced during Narasimha Rao regime, are irreversible’: Venkaiah Naidu
Personal jibes, rhetoric mark rallies by Abhishek Banerjee, Adhikari
Personal jibes, rhetoric mark rallies by Abhishek Banerjee, Adhikari
‘Urging Centre with folded hands...’: Kejriwal’s message from Singhu
‘Urging Centre with folded hands...’: Kejriwal’s message from Singhu
Explained: What happens if the US government runs out of money on Monday?
Explained: What happens if the US government runs out of money on Monday?
Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal guv Dhankhar
Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal guv Dhankhar
Farmer protest: ‘No maa ka laal’ claim by Defence minister Rajnath Singh
Farmer protest: ‘No maa ka laal’ claim by Defence minister Rajnath Singh
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In