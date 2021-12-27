Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal governor, invites him to Eden Gardens

kolkata

BCCI president and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly met West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for more than an hour at the Raj Bhawan in Kolkata on Sunday afternoon.

While Ganguly did not comment on the meeting, Raj Bhawan officials described it as a courtesy call. Ganguly drove into the Raj Bhawan campus in a luxury car around 4.30 pm.

“Had interaction with ‘Dada’ @SGanguly99 President @BCCI at Raj Bhawan today at 4.30 PM on varied issues. Accepted his offer for a visit to Eden Gardens, oldest cricket ground in the country established in 1864,” Dhankhar tweeted in the evening along with photographs of the meeting.

Ganguly is one of the personalities from the non-political world whose name has been making the rounds as a probable chief ministerial candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the coming assembly elections in West Bengal.

The former skipper has however brushed aside such speculations although he never categorically stated that he will not join politics.