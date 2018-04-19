Teacher in Bengal sentenced to death for rape and murder of minor

A district court in Bengal, on Thursday, handed over death sentence to a teacher for raping and murdering a minor about six years ago.

Pranab Roy, 39, a teacher of Chatra Kunjarani High School of Sahid Matangini block in East Midnapore district was given the capital punishment by second additional district and session judge Sanchita Sarkar.

Roy, a resident of Salgechia in Tamluk town, was found guilty of rape and murder of a 13-year-old, who used to work at his residence as a domestic help.

“The court gave death punishment to Pranab Roy. He was found guilty under section of 302 (murder) and 376 (rape) of IPC. He was a teacher but could rape and kill a minor,” said Abdul Mohit, the government lawyer.

On May 23, 2012, the girl was found in critical condition at the house of Pranab Roy. She was admitted to the district hospital in Tamluk, where she died.

Her father lodged a complaint of rape and murder against Roy. In the charge sheet, police found the accusation to be true.

“My daughter used to stay at his residence. Pranab Roy took the opportunity and preyed upon her,” said the victim’s father.

However, Goutam Choudhury, the counsel for Pranab Roy said that they will move a higher court against the verdict.

The teacher is lodged at Tamluk jail. Roy used to teach biology.