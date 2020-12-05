e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / TMC MLA murder case: BJP’s Mukul Roy says he is being conspired against after CID files chargesheet

TMC MLA murder case: BJP’s Mukul Roy says he is being conspired against after CID files chargesheet

He said that the state government is leveling false allegations in the matter ahead of the upcoming elections.

kolkata Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 22:10 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Kolkata
BJP leader Mukul Roy.
BJP leader Mukul Roy. (ANI)
         

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy, who was named in a supplementary chargesheet filed in the TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas murder case, on Saturday termed the development as an absolute conspiracy against him.

“This is an absolute conspiracy. I challenge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the Home Minister, to come and spell out the charges against me in public. I’ll walk into jail if the public says that I can be involved in such acts,” Roy told ANI here.

He said that the state government is leveling false allegations in the matter ahead of the upcoming elections.

Roy was named in the supplementary chargesheet filed by the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) before Ranaghat court in Nadia district on Saturday in the matter. He was questioned on several occasions by the CID in connection with the case.

Mukul Roy was among four people who were named responsible for allegedly killing Biswas. However, the BJP leader had claimed that the allegations were levelled on the directions of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Biswas, who was elected from Krishnaganj in Nadia district, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Phulbari in Jalpaiguri in February 2019. The incident happened when Biswas was attending Saraswati Puja celebrations at Phulbari.

According to reports, the lawmaker was shot multiple times from a close range when he was coming down from the stage after attending the event. (ANI)

tags
top news
Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
Farm leaders hopeful govt will repeal laws but will continue with Bharat Bandh
Farm leaders hopeful govt will repeal laws but will continue with Bharat Bandh
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute
Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute
Meeks, head of congressional body on foreign policy, is a Gandhi acolyte
Meeks, head of congressional body on foreign policy, is a Gandhi acolyte
Tenet: Akshay Kumar shares Christopher Nolan’s message for Dimple Kapadia
Tenet: Akshay Kumar shares Christopher Nolan’s message for Dimple Kapadia
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In