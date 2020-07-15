e-paper
Home / Kolkata / Twelve frontline Covid-19 workers have died in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Twelve frontline Covid-19 workers have died in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

kolkata Updated: Jul 15, 2020 17:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
The chief minister announced that the government will provide jobs to one family member of each of the frontline workers who have died.
The chief minister announced that the government will provide jobs to one family member of each of the frontline workers who have died.(ANI/Twitter)
         

At least 415 frontline Covid-19 workers, including policemen, have tested positive for coronavirus in Bengal till date. Twelve have died, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.

The last frontline worker to die was a deputy magistrate. The officer in her mid-30’s who was overseeing the movement of migrant workers, died on Monday.

The list of infected frontline workers includes 268 policemen, 30 healthcare workers, 43 nurses and 62 other government employees.

The government had earlier announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to any frontline worker who is tested positive and an insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh in case of death.

“Out of the 403 persons who have survived, 284 persons have already received a sum of Rs 1 lakh each and the rest is bin processed. All 12 persons who died have received Rs 10 lakh each. The government has spent Rs 5.23 crore,” Banerjee added.

The government is also providing a badge and certificate to all frontline workers who tested Covid-19 positive and have survived. The facility would be extended to private frontline workers too.

Till July 14, West Bengal reported 32,838 Covid-19 cases, out of which 980 have died.

