e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / We must work together to restore greenery devastated by cyclone Amphan: CM Mamata Banerjee

We must work together to restore greenery devastated by cyclone Amphan: CM Mamata Banerjee

Cyclone Amphan caused incalculable ecological damage in Kolkata and the districts and uprooted thousands of trees when it made landfall on May 20.

kolkata Updated: Jun 05, 2020 10:25 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Kolkata, West Bengal
On World Environment Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee urged the people to save green to save lives.
On World Environment Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee urged the people to save green to save lives.(ANI)
         

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday urged people to come forward and work together to restore the greenery of the state which has been devastated by cyclone Amphan last month.

She said the cyclone caused incalculable ecological damage in Kolkata and the districts and uprooted thousands of trees when it made landfall on May 20.

On World Environment Day, she urged the people to save green to save lives.

Best wishes to all on #WorldEnvironmentDay. Save green, save life. After the cyclone, incalculable ecological damage has occurred in #Kolkata & south #Bengal. Tens of thousands of trees have been uprooted. We must all work together to restore the greenery in our State, Banerjee tweeted.

Banerjee has announced that her government would plant five crore mangrove trees within a month in the Sunderbans, ravaged by the cyclone.

The chief minister is scheduled to launch the project at a programme in Harish Park near her residence.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the Kolkata Police and the West Bengal Police have also decided to plant saplings in the city and other parts of the state along with the environment department on the occasion.

World Environment Day is celebrated to encourage awareness about protecting the environment.

tags
top news
1 arrested in connection with pregnant elephant’s death in Kerala: Minister
1 arrested in connection with pregnant elephant’s death in Kerala: Minister
LIVE: With 130 new cases, Odisha’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 2,608
LIVE: With 130 new cases, Odisha’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 2,608
Mumbai has conducted 2.12 lakh tests, with positivity of 20.4%
Mumbai has conducted 2.12 lakh tests, with positivity of 20.4%
With current rate of Covid-19 infection, India likely to overtake Italy in 2 days
With current rate of Covid-19 infection, India likely to overtake Italy in 2 days
Bowl six balls at one place, he’ll hit in six different directions: Lee
Bowl six balls at one place, he’ll hit in six different directions: Lee
If there was a ‘modular’ iPhone, it may have looked like this
If there was a ‘modular’ iPhone, it may have looked like this
‘This is insane’: Tesla CEO Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet
‘This is insane’: Tesla CEO Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet
How to eat, pray and go out during Covid 19
How to eat, pray and go out during Covid 19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In