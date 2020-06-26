e-paper
Home / Kolkata / West Bengal registers highest single-day spike of 542 Covid-19; count rises to 16,190

West Bengal registers highest single-day spike of 542 Covid-19; count rises to 16,190

Four deaths were reported from Howrah, three from Kolkata and one each from Hooghly, Darjeeling and South 24 Parganas, the bulletin said.

kolkata Updated: Jun 26, 2020 19:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
There are 5,039 active Covid-19 cases at present.
There are 5,039 active Covid-19 cases at present.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
         

West Bengal registered its highest single-day increase in Covid-19 cases on Friday, recording 542 fresh infections, to push the tally to 16,190 as the number of fatalities also jumped by 10, officials said.

A total of 10,535 patients have recovered from the respiratory ailment, a bulletin issued by the health department said Of the latest fatalities, eight patients died because of comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental, it said, adding that the toll now stands at 616.

Four deaths were reported from Howrah, three from Kolkata and one each from Hooghly, Darjeeling and South 24 Parganas, the bulletin said.

Since Thursday, 345 people have been discharged from various hospitals in the state, it said. There are 5,039 active Covid-19 cases at present.

