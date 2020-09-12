e-paper
West Bengal reports 59 more Covid-19 fatalities, 3,161 new cases

Since Friday, 3,042 people recovered from the disease, improving the discharge rate, which stood at 86.26 per cent.

kolkata Updated: Sep 12, 2020 22:09 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Kolkata
The state now has 23,521 active cases, the bulletin showed.(Samir Jana/HT file photo)
         

West Bengal’s Covid-19 death toll climbed to 3,887 on Saturday after 59 more patients succumbed to the virus, even as 3,161 fresh cases pushed the tally to 1,99,493, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state now has 23,521 active cases, it said.

In the past 24 hours, the highest single-day 47,131 samples have been tested in West Bengal, the bulletin said.

