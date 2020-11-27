West Bengal transport minister Suvendu Adhikari quits key post, widening rift with ruling TMC

kolkata

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 11:08 IST

West Bengal transport minister Suvendu Adhikari, who has been questioning the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership over the past few weeks, quit a key post—chairman of the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners—on Thursday.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, who has earlier held that position, was named the new chairman soon after Adhikari submitted his resignation.

TMC leaders said Adhikari was unhappy with Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee’s , and election strategist Prashant Kishor’s way of functioning. The rift became evident when Adhikari challenged his party saying they will meet “on the [poll] battlefield”. Adhikari, however, was not available for comment.

A two-time former Lok Sabha member with a strong support base among party workers, Adhikari, 50, is acknowledged as one of the leaders who helped TMC chief Mamata Banerjee galvanise the anti-land acquisition movement at Nandigram in East Midnapore district during the Left Front’s rule. The two-year-long movement became a key factor in the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M)’s ouster in 2011. The former youth leader of the TMC also oversaw poll preparations in other districts after the TMC came to power.

But Adhikari is not the only one who seems dissatisfied with the party. In another simultaneous development within the TMC, Cooch Behar MLA Mihir Gosami said on Thursday that he wants to quit the party on Friday.

Goswami, who had in October resigned from all posts in the party, recently said that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was not in control of the party any more. On Thursday, he wrote on social media that he wanted to snap all ties with the party on Friday.

“The party had sent two of its veteran leaders MP Saugata Roy and state minister Rabindranath Ghosh to meet Adhikari and Goswami. The ice, however, didn’t seem to have melted,” said a senior TMC leader, requesting anonymity.

While the TMC’s top leadership was trying to fix the rift with Adhikari, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee launched a veiled attack against the transport minister.

“Leave the party if you have guts. I have seen many rebels. Why are you still a minister even after being a rebel? Are you yet to receive assurance (from another political party)?” Kalyan Banerjee said.