Woman fashion designer, allegedly drunk, breaks signal and runs over man in Kolkata

One person was killed on Sunday when a car hit him when he was waiting for a bus on EM Bypass in Kolkata, police said. The car was allegedly driven by a woman fashion designer. She was arrested and booked under relevant non-bailable sections, they said.

The incident happened at around 3.30 pm when the fashion designer, allegedly drunk, broke the red signal and drove across to hit one person, who was waiting for a bus to reach his workplace at the Leather Complex, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

“She is unable to talk properly. It’s quite surprising how she was driving the car. The vehicle was running at a very high speed. Initial questioning revealed that she came out of a pub in Park Street and was heading home after dropping some friends. After that, the mishap happened,” the officer said.

