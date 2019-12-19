Working together with TMC govt: Bengal guv Jagdeep Dhankhar

kolkata

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 01:33 IST

Acrimony between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and governor Jagdeep Dhankhar appeared to reduce on Wednesday, after the chief secretary and the director-general of police met and briefed the governor on the law and order situation in the aftermath of violent protests over the new citizenship law.

Dhankhar said his meeting was a “good way forward”. “If we start engaging ourselves in finding holes we will only complicate the situation. I am a person who has to be in the persuasive mode. Persuasion has helped.”

“...the fact that they have briefed me should be taken as a very very positive indicator by all of us, that we as a state are functioning in togetherness.”

On the agitation led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the governor said, “The leader of a political party can choose any path of protest but as the governor I have conveyed my message to state officials.” This was a shift from his earlier stand, when he criticised Banerjee.

This came on a day TMC workers blocked the path of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya in Murshidababd and police arrested two BJP MPs in Malda district when they tried to visit railway stations that were torched. The government also restored internet services in most places except Howrah.