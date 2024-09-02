CBI arrests RG Kar Hospital's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh under charges of 'financial misconduct'

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday late evening arrested Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar hospital in Kolkata, in its probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the medical college and hospital, people familiar with the development said. Kolkata: Former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh after he was arrested by CBI in connection with the alleged financial misconduct at the establishment, in Kolkata, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_02_2024_000292B)(PTI)

Ghosh was taken to CBI’s Nizam Palace where he was placed under arrest under charges of cheating and prevention of corruption act.

In its FIR registered on the directions of the Calcutta High Court last month, the CBI booked Ghosh and three Kolkata-based private entities — Ma Tara Traders of Madhya Jhorehat, Banipur, Howrah; Eshan Cafe of 4/1, Belgachia and Khama Louha under 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and section 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Earlier, his premises was raided last week along with those of 14 others in and around Kolkata in connection with this probe into alleged financial irregularities at the medical institute that is under scanner following the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee woman doctor on August 9.

Ghosh has already undergone a polygraph test along with four other doctors, a civic volunteer and the main accused Sanjay Roy in connection with the rape case.

The body of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor, who was allegedly raped and killed inside a seminar hall of the state-run hospital, was found on August 9. Roy, a civic volunteer, was arrested in this connection.

The ED has also registered a money laundering case against Ghosh and others based on a CBI probe.