Amazon Republic Day Sale deals on cookware: Up to 70% off on cookers, tawas, frying pans and more

By Aishwarya Faraswal
Jan 18, 2025 07:30 PM IST

Are you a home cook or professional looking to upgrade your cookware? Check out premium quality non-stick tawas, pans and more on discount on Amazon Sale 2025.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Wonderchef Valencia Non-Stick Cookware 4 Piece Set | Kadhai with Lid 24 cm, Fry Pan 24 cm, Dosa Tawa 28 cm | Pure Grade Aluminium| PFOA Free| 2 Years Warranty | Purple View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

Milton Pro Cook Kitchen Jewel Set of 5, Peach (Fry pan 24 cm/1.6 litres; Kadhai 24 cm/2.5 litres with Glass lid; Tawa 25 cm) | Induction | Hot Plate | Flame Safe View Details checkDetails

₹1,849

Prestige Omega Deluxe Non-Stick Cookware 3 Pc Set | PFOA Free 5-Layer Coating | Omni Tawa 25 cm | Fry Pan 24 cm | Kadai with Glass Lid 24 cm | Moss Green | Dishwasher Safe View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

AGARO Imperial Granite Non Stick Cookware Set, 4pcs Cookware Set, 24cm Fry Pan & Casserole with Lid, 16cm Sauce pan with Lid, 28cm Deep Fry Pan with Lid, Cast Aluminium, Gas & Induction Compatible. View Details checkDetails

₹4,514

Impex 6 Pcs Nonstick Granite Cookware Set | 3 mm Thickness | Induction Bottom Cookware Set, Nonstick Cookware Set of Frypan, Kadai Pan, Tawa Pan, Tadka Pan and Milk Pan | 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,688

Bergner Tripro Triply Stainless Steel 4 Pc Cookware Set, 24 cm Indian Wok/Kadai with Lid, 22 cm Frypan, 16 cm Tea Pan, Even and Fast Heating, Induction Bottom, Gas Ready, Silver View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

Bergner Greenfield Non-Stick 4 Pcs Cookware Set - 24cm (2.5 L) Kadai with Glass Lid, 24cm Frypan and 28cm Tawa, Ceramic Coating, Even Heat Distribution - Induction Bottom, Diwali/Anniversary Gifting View Details checkDetails

₹1,994

amazon basics 8-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set| 2-Way 3 Layer Non-Stick Coating | PFOA Free | High Temperature Resistant Exterior Coating, Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,709

amazon basics 5-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set, Granite Finish, Induction Base (1 Tawa - 28 cm, 1 Fry Pan - 24 cm, 1 Kadai - 24 cm, 1 Glass Lid and 2 Nylon Spatulas; Granito Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹2,739

Sumeet stainless steel kadhai with glass lid 1.5 litres capacity 20.5 x 20.5 x 6.6 Centimeters 2 piece (Induction and Gas Stove Friendly) View Details checkDetails

₹599

Wonderchef Venice Mini Kadhai | Pure-Grade Virgin Aluminium | PFOA Free Non-Stick Coating | Cool Touch Handles | Ideal for Cooking in Smaller Quantity | Durable and Long Lasting | 16cm View Details checkDetails

₹249

Amazon Brand - Solimo - Hard Anodized Deep Kadhai With Induction Bottom And Glass Lid (22 Cm), Black View Details checkDetails

₹889

KENT Hard Anodised Kadhai 2.8L, 24 Cm|Non Reactive, Non Toxic, & Non Staining Food Grade Surface|4.06 Mm Thick Base For Uniform Heating|Cool Touch Bakelite Handle|Induction Friendly, Black View Details checkDetails

₹807

Bergner TriPro TriPly Stainless Steel 24cm Kadai with Stainless Steel Lid, 3.1 Litres Kadhai with Lid, Metal Spatula Friendly, Easy to Clean, Induction Bottom and Gas Stove Ready - Silver View Details checkDetails

₹1,749

Prestige Omega Deluxe Non-Stick Kadhai | 2.4 litres | Black | Induction Base | Non-Stick Granite Finish | Scratch Resistant | Dishwasher Safe | Metal Spoon Friendly View Details checkDetails

₹1,257

Hawkins Futura Nonstick Kadhai 2.5 L, 26 cm, 3.25 mm with SS lid (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,575

Shri & Sam Stainless Steel 2.1 Litre Triply Deep Pro Light Weight Hammered Kadhai, 24 cm, 952 Grams View Details checkDetails

₹1,509

Wonderchef Duralife Die-cast 28 cm Dosa Tawa | 5 Layer Healthy Duramax Non-Stick Coating | Soft Touch Handle | Pure Grade Aluminium | PFOA Free | 2 Year Warranty Ivory View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

IBELL PT3833 Non Stick Tawa, Dosa Roti Chapati Pathiri Tawa, Large Rectangular Aluminium Body, 38cm x 33cm with 5mm Thickness (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,197

Amazon Brand - Solimo Dosa Tawa, Non-Stick, Dishwasher-Safe (Aluminium, 4.88 mm Thickness, 33 cm) View Details checkDetails

₹899

Esspy 13inch/33cm Triply Non Stick Dosa Tawa | Stainless Steel Tawa for Dosa | Tawa for Roti/Chapati/Paratha | Metal Spatula Friendly, 4.0 mm Thick, Honeycomb Pattern, Riveted Handle, Food Safe View Details checkDetails

₹2,631

Prestige Omega Deluxe 25cm Granite Dosa Tawa|Non-Stick with 5 Layers Coating|Dishwasher Safe|Stainfree Interior|Gas & Induction Compatible|2 Years warrnty View Details checkDetails

₹893

AGARO Imperial Granite Non Stick Tawa, 28 cm, Cast Aluminium Body, Tawa for Dosa/Paratha/Omlette, Gas & Induction Compatible View Details checkDetails

₹1,371

Wonderchef Granite 24cm Non-Stick Dosa Tawa | Induction Bottom | Soft-Touch Handles | Virgin Aluminium | PFOA/Heavy Metals Free | 3.5mm | 2 Year Warranty | Grey View Details checkDetails

₹999

Pigeon by Stovekraft Favourite Outer Lid Non Induction Aluminium Pressure Cooker, View Details checkDetails

Butterfly Cordial 2, 3 & 5 Litres Pressure Cookers View Details checkDetails

Prestige 5L Deluxe Alpha Svachh stainless steel Pressure Cooker|Outer lid|Ideal for 5-7 persons|Deep lid for spillage control|Gas & induction compatible|Silver View Details checkDetails

₹2,812

Wonderchef Gold Stanton Stainless Steel 3 piece Casserole Set with Glass Lid | Golden knobs and handles | Induction & Gas Stove friendly | Set of 3 (1.6L, 2.3L, 3.1L) | 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

AGARO Imperial Granite Non Stick Casserole with Glass Lid, 4 Litre/24Cm, Cast Aluminium Body, Stew Pot, Biriyani Pot, Rice Pot, Gas & Induction Compatible, Dark Grey View Details checkDetails

₹1,564

Femora Borosilicate Serving Bowl | 1 Year Warranty | Glass Casserole Set, Glass Bowl with Lid, Microwave Safe Bowl Set, Dishwasher and Freezer Safe, Deep Round (Set of 4-700ML,1000ML,1550ML,2000ML) View Details checkDetails

₹2,018

Amazon Republic Day Sale ends tomorrow! Get ready to step up your cooking game this Republic Day! Whether you’re a home chef experimenting with recipes or a professional in need of reliable cookware, now’s the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen essentials. The Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 brings exciting discounts of up to 70% on a wide range of cookware, including non-stick tawas, frying pans, pressure cookers, and more.

Grab high quality cookware at massive discounts up to 70% on Amazon Sale 2025.
Do your current pans struggle with even cooking or non-stick issues? Or perhaps you’ve been eyeing premium-quality cookware to enhance your efficiency in the kitchen. With leading brands offering unbeatable deals, the Amazon Republic Day Sale is your chance to revamp your kitchen without breaking the bank. From durable materials to energy-efficient designs, this cookware collection combines functionality with style.

Cookware sets at up to 70% off during Amazon Sale 2025

The Wonderchef Valencia Non-Stick Cookware Set is now available at a massive 73% discount during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025! This versatile 4-piece set includes a kadhai with lid (24 cm), fry pan (24 cm), and dosa tawa (28 cm), perfect for cooking a variety of dishes. Crafted from pure-grade aluminium, it ensures even heat distribution for faster cooking. Compatible with gas and ceramic cooktops, it features ergonomic Bakelite handles for a secure grip. Dishwasher-safe and lightweight, this set is a must-have for modern kitchens during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications

Set includes:
kadhai (24 cm), fry pan (24 cm), and dosa tawa (28 cm)
Quality:
MetaTuff 5-layer non-stick coating; PFOA-free.
Material:
Pure-grade aluminium
Special feature:
Ergonomic Bakelite handles
Click Here to Buy

Wonderchef Valencia Non-Stick Cookware 4 Piece Set | Kadhai with Lid 24 cm, Fry Pan 24 cm, Dosa Tawa 28 cm | Pure Grade Aluminium| PFOA Free| 2 Years Warranty | Purple

The Milton Pro Cook Kitchen Jewel Set is now available at an incredible 66% discount during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025! This set includes a 24 cm fry pan, 24 cm kadhai with a glass lid, a 25 cm tawa, a nylon ladle, and a spatula, offering versatility for all your cooking needs. Crafted from lightweight aluminium, this PFOA-free cookware features a 5-layer non-stick coating for healthy, low-oil cooking. Compatible with gas stoves and induction, this stylish peach set is also dishwasher-safe for hassle-free cleaning. Grab this cookware deal now on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!

Specifications

Set includes:
fry pan, kadhai with lid, tawa, ladle, and spatula.
PFOA-free:
5-layer non-stick coating.
Compatibility:
Gas stoves and induction.
Special features:
Detachable handles and dishwasher safe.
Click Here to Buy

Milton Pro Cook Kitchen Jewel Set of 5, Peach (Fry pan 24 cm/1.6 litres; Kadhai 24 cm/2.5 litres with Glass lid; Tawa 25 cm) | Induction | Hot Plate | Flame Safe

More deals on cookware sets on Amazon Sale

Enjoy more than 50% off on kadhai during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025

Upgrade your kitchen essentials with the Sumeet Stainless Steel Kadhai, now available at 52% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025. This 1.5-litre kadhai, with dimensions of 20.5 x 20.5 x 6.6 cm, features a durable stainless steel build and an induction-friendly bottom. Its transparent glass lid helps retain heat and monitor cooking with ease. Lightweight and dishwasher-safe, this kadhai is ideal for both gas stoves and induction cooktops. Don’t miss this cookware deal on Amazon Sale 2025!

Specifications

Material:
Stainless steel with glass lid.
Capacity:
1.5 litres, ideal for small meals.
Compatibility:
Gas stoves and induction cooktops.
Special features:
Lightweight and dishwasher safe for convenience.
Click Here to Buy

Sumeet stainless steel kadhai with glass lid 1.5 litres capacity 20.5 x 20.5 x 6.6 Centimeters 2 piece (Induction and Gas Stove Friendly)

Loading Suggestions...

Get a better cooking experience with the Wonderchef Venice Mini Kadhai, now available at an unbeatable 50% discount during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025. Made of pure-grade virgin aluminium, this kadhai is eco-friendly with PFOA-free non-stick coating. Its 1-litre capacity is ideal for small meals, while the 2.5mm thick base ensures durability. The cool-touch Bakelite handles provide safety and comfort. Compatible with gas, hot plates, and glass stovetops, this stylish kadhai is perfect for your kitchen!

Specifications

Material:
Virgin aluminium with PFOA-free coating.
Capacity:
1 litre, perfect for small portions.
Compatibility:
Gas, hot plates, and glass stovetops.
Features:
Durable build, cool-touch handles, eco-friendly
Click Here to Buy

Wonderchef Venice Mini Kadhai | Pure-Grade Virgin Aluminium | PFOA Free Non-Stick Coating | Cool Touch Handles | Ideal for Cooking in Smaller Quantity | Durable and Long Lasting | 16cm

More deals on kadhai on Amazon Sale 2025

Amazon Sale 2025: Unmissable deals on cookware
Non-stick tawas at more than 50% discount during the Republic Day Sale

The Wonderchef Duralife Die-Cast Dosa Tawa, now available at 1,199 during the Republic Day Sale 2025. Designed for style and performance, this tawa features a sleek ivory finish and a comfortable wood-finish soft-touch handle. Its 5-layer DURAMAX Japanese non-stick coating ensures healthy cooking with minimal oil use. Built with a 4mm thick base, it resists deformation and retains its shape even under pressure, making it durable for long-term use.

Specifications

Material:
Pure-grade virgin aluminium.
Coating:
PFOA-free 5-layer DURAMAX non-stick coating.
Size:
28 cm diameter.
Compatibility:
Gas, infrared, ceramic cooktops, and hot plates.
Click Here to Buy

Wonderchef Duralife Die-cast 28 cm Dosa Tawa | 5 Layer Healthy Duramax Non-Stick Coating | Soft Touch Handle | Pure Grade Aluminium | PFOA Free | 2 Year Warranty Ivory

Loading Suggestions...

Simplify your cooking experience with the IBELL PT3833 Non-Stick Dosa Tawa, now at 47% discount in the Republic Day Sale 2025. This large rectangular tawa (38cm x 33cm) is crafted with a 5mm thick aluminium body, ensuring durability and uniform heat distribution for faster cooking. Its 3-layer scratch-resistant non-stick coating minimises oil usage, making it ideal for healthier cooking. Perfect for making chapatis, dosas, pathiris, and more, this tawa reduces gas consumption while saving time and money.

Specifications

Material:
High-grade aluminium with non-stick coating.
Size:
Large cooking surface (37.5cm x 32.5cm).
Handle:
Sturdy Bakelite handle for a comfortable grip
Compatibility:
Gas and smooth-surface induction cooktops (not suitable for induction).
Special Features:
Dishwasher safe, residue-free, and energy-efficient.
Click Here to Buy

IBELL PT3833 Non Stick Tawa, Dosa Roti Chapati Pathiri Tawa, Large Rectangular Aluminium Body, 38cm x 33cm with 5mm Thickness (Black)

More deals on tawas on Amazon Sale 2025

Grab more than 50% off on cookers during the Great Republic Day Sale

Pigeon by Stovekraft Favourite Outer Lid Non Induction Aluminium Pressure Cooker,

Cook faster and more efficiently with the Pigeon by Stovekraft 3-Litre Pressure Cooker, now at just 599 in the Republic Day Sale 2025. Made from virgin aluminium, this durable and ISI-certified cooker ensures safe and reliable cooking. Compact, sturdy, and designed for everyday use, this pressure cooker makes meal preparation quick and hassle-free. Add it to your kitchen today during the Amazon Sale 2025!

Specifications

Material:
Superior-quality virgin aluminium for durability.
Safety:
Four-level safety system and gasket release mechanism.
Handle:
Ergonomic Bakelite handle for ease of use.
Capacity:
3 litres, perfect for small families.
Compatibility:
Gas stovetop compatible.
Click Here to Buy

Pigeon by Stovekraft Favourite Outer Lid Non Induction Aluminium Pressure Cooker,

Butterfly Cordial 2, 3 & 5 Litres Pressure Cookers

Make your cooking experience smoother and more efficient with the Butterfly Cordial Pressure Cooker Combo, available in 2L, 3L, and 5L sizes. Enjoy 48% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. This set is crafted from high-quality food-grade virgin aluminium, ensuring durability and long-lasting performance. The specially formulated food-grade rubber gasket ensures a longer life and doesn’t alter the taste, colour, or odour of your food. Perfect for all your cooking needs, whether you’re making curries, rice, or stews.

 

Specifications

Material:
Food-grade virgin aluminium
Capacity:
2L, 3L, and 5L
Compatibility:
Gas stove compatible
Warranty:
2 years from the manufacturer
Click Here to Buy

Butterfly Cordial 2, 3 & 5 Litres Pressure Cookers

More deals on cookers

Casseroles with lids at up to 60% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale

Add a touch of convenience to your kitchen with the Wonderchef Gold Stanton Stainless Steel Casserole Set, now available at 60% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. This set includes 3 casseroles (1.6L, 2.3L, 3.1L) with a beautiful golden finish, complete with golden knobs and handles. Designed for both gas and induction cooking, these casseroles feature a thick aluminium base for even heat distribution, preventing food from burning. The tempered glass lid with a steam vent helps retain moisture.

Specifications

Material:
High-quality stainless steel
Capacity:
1.6L, 2.3L, 3.1L
Compatible with:
Gas stove, induction cooktop, hot plates
Warranty:
1 year
Click Here to Buy

Wonderchef Gold Stanton Stainless Steel 3 piece Casserole Set with Glass Lid | Golden knobs and handles | Induction & Gas Stove friendly | Set of 3 (1.6L, 2.3L, 3.1L) | 1 Year Warranty

The AGARO Imperial Granite Non-Stick Casserole is now available at a 55% discount during the Amazon Republic Day Sale, this 4L casserole is perfect for cooking stew, biryani, rice, and more. The casserole features a durable cast aluminium body with a non-stick granite finish, ensuring even heat distribution and easy food release. Compatible with both induction and gas cooktops, it’s ideal for low-flame cooking. Enjoy healthier, low-oil cooking with the PFOA-free coating, which delivers great taste without compromising on health.

Specifications

Material:
Cast aluminium with granite non-stick coating
Capacity:
4L
Compatibility:
Gas and induction cooktops
Warranty:
1-year on non-stick coating
Click Here to Buy

AGARO Imperial Granite Non Stick Casserole with Glass Lid, 4 Litre/24Cm, Cast Aluminium Body, Stew Pot, Biriyani Pot, Rice Pot, Gas & Induction Compatible, Dark Grey

More deals on casseroles during the Republic Day Sale

FAQs on Amazon Sale 2025

  • What cookware deals are available during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025?

    During the Amazon Republic Day Sale, you can find amazing discounts on a wide range of cookware, including non-stick pans, pressure cookers, casserole sets, and induction-compatible cookware. Expect up to 60% off on popular brands like Wonderchef, Pigeon, Butterfly, and AGARO.

  • Are there any specific offers for cookware in the sale?

    Yes! You can enjoy special offers like cashback, no-cost EMI, and extra discounts on selected cookware items when you pay with specific credit cards or through Amazon Pay.

  • Can I find cookware that is compatible with both gas and induction stoves?

    Absolutely! Many cookware items in the Amazon Republic Day Sale, including casserole sets, pressure cookers, and frying pans, are compatible with both gas and induction stoves.

  • Is there a warranty on cookware products purchased during the sale?

    Yes, many cookware items come with a manufacturer’s warranty, typically ranging from 1 to 5 years.

  • How long is the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025, and when can I grab the best deals on cookware?

    The Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 started on January 13th and ends on January 19th. To grab the best cookware deals, we recommend shopping early as popular products may sell out quickly due to high demand.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See More
