Amazon Republic Day Sale deals on cookware: Up to 70% off on cookers, tawas, frying pans and more
Jan 18, 2025 07:30 PM IST
Are you a home cook or professional looking to upgrade your cookware? Check out premium quality non-stick tawas, pans and more on discount on Amazon Sale 2025.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Wonderchef Valencia Non-Stick Cookware 4 Piece Set | Kadhai with Lid 24 cm, Fry Pan 24 cm, Dosa Tawa 28 cm | Pure Grade Aluminium| PFOA Free| 2 Years Warranty | Purple View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Milton Pro Cook Kitchen Jewel Set of 5, Peach (Fry pan 24 cm/1.6 litres; Kadhai 24 cm/2.5 litres with Glass lid; Tawa 25 cm) | Induction | Hot Plate | Flame Safe View Details
|
₹1,849
|
|
|
Prestige Omega Deluxe Non-Stick Cookware 3 Pc Set | PFOA Free 5-Layer Coating | Omni Tawa 25 cm | Fry Pan 24 cm | Kadai with Glass Lid 24 cm | Moss Green | Dishwasher Safe View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
AGARO Imperial Granite Non Stick Cookware Set, 4pcs Cookware Set, 24cm Fry Pan & Casserole with Lid, 16cm Sauce pan with Lid, 28cm Deep Fry Pan with Lid, Cast Aluminium, Gas & Induction Compatible. View Details
|
₹4,514
|
|
|
Impex 6 Pcs Nonstick Granite Cookware Set | 3 mm Thickness | Induction Bottom Cookware Set, Nonstick Cookware Set of Frypan, Kadai Pan, Tawa Pan, Tadka Pan and Milk Pan | 1 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹1,688
|
|
|
Bergner Tripro Triply Stainless Steel 4 Pc Cookware Set, 24 cm Indian Wok/Kadai with Lid, 22 cm Frypan, 16 cm Tea Pan, Even and Fast Heating, Induction Bottom, Gas Ready, Silver View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Bergner Greenfield Non-Stick 4 Pcs Cookware Set - 24cm (2.5 L) Kadai with Glass Lid, 24cm Frypan and 28cm Tawa, Ceramic Coating, Even Heat Distribution - Induction Bottom, Diwali/Anniversary Gifting View Details
|
₹1,994
|
|
|
amazon basics 8-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set| 2-Way 3 Layer Non-Stick Coating | PFOA Free | High Temperature Resistant Exterior Coating, Black View Details
|
₹2,709
|
|
|
amazon basics 5-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set, Granite Finish, Induction Base (1 Tawa - 28 cm, 1 Fry Pan - 24 cm, 1 Kadai - 24 cm, 1 Glass Lid and 2 Nylon Spatulas; Granito Grey) View Details
|
₹2,739
|
|
|
Sumeet stainless steel kadhai with glass lid 1.5 litres capacity 20.5 x 20.5 x 6.6 Centimeters 2 piece (Induction and Gas Stove Friendly) View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
Wonderchef Venice Mini Kadhai | Pure-Grade Virgin Aluminium | PFOA Free Non-Stick Coating | Cool Touch Handles | Ideal for Cooking in Smaller Quantity | Durable and Long Lasting | 16cm View Details
|
₹249
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Solimo - Hard Anodized Deep Kadhai With Induction Bottom And Glass Lid (22 Cm), Black View Details
|
₹889
|
|
|
KENT Hard Anodised Kadhai 2.8L, 24 Cm|Non Reactive, Non Toxic, & Non Staining Food Grade Surface|4.06 Mm Thick Base For Uniform Heating|Cool Touch Bakelite Handle|Induction Friendly, Black View Details
|
₹807
|
|
|
Bergner TriPro TriPly Stainless Steel 24cm Kadai with Stainless Steel Lid, 3.1 Litres Kadhai with Lid, Metal Spatula Friendly, Easy to Clean, Induction Bottom and Gas Stove Ready - Silver View Details
|
₹1,749
|
|
|
Prestige Omega Deluxe Non-Stick Kadhai | 2.4 litres | Black | Induction Base | Non-Stick Granite Finish | Scratch Resistant | Dishwasher Safe | Metal Spoon Friendly View Details
|
₹1,257
|
|
|
Hawkins Futura Nonstick Kadhai 2.5 L, 26 cm, 3.25 mm with SS lid (Black) View Details
|
₹1,575
|
|
|
Shri & Sam Stainless Steel 2.1 Litre Triply Deep Pro Light Weight Hammered Kadhai, 24 cm, 952 Grams View Details
|
₹1,509
|
|
|
Wonderchef Duralife Die-cast 28 cm Dosa Tawa | 5 Layer Healthy Duramax Non-Stick Coating | Soft Touch Handle | Pure Grade Aluminium | PFOA Free | 2 Year Warranty Ivory View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
IBELL PT3833 Non Stick Tawa, Dosa Roti Chapati Pathiri Tawa, Large Rectangular Aluminium Body, 38cm x 33cm with 5mm Thickness (Black) View Details
|
₹1,197
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Solimo Dosa Tawa, Non-Stick, Dishwasher-Safe (Aluminium, 4.88 mm Thickness, 33 cm) View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
Esspy 13inch/33cm Triply Non Stick Dosa Tawa | Stainless Steel Tawa for Dosa | Tawa for Roti/Chapati/Paratha | Metal Spatula Friendly, 4.0 mm Thick, Honeycomb Pattern, Riveted Handle, Food Safe View Details
|
₹2,631
|
|
|
Prestige Omega Deluxe 25cm Granite Dosa Tawa|Non-Stick with 5 Layers Coating|Dishwasher Safe|Stainfree Interior|Gas & Induction Compatible|2 Years warrnty View Details
|
₹893
|
|
|
AGARO Imperial Granite Non Stick Tawa, 28 cm, Cast Aluminium Body, Tawa for Dosa/Paratha/Omlette, Gas & Induction Compatible View Details
|
₹1,371
|
|
|
Wonderchef Granite 24cm Non-Stick Dosa Tawa | Induction Bottom | Soft-Touch Handles | Virgin Aluminium | PFOA/Heavy Metals Free | 3.5mm | 2 Year Warranty | Grey View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Pigeon by Stovekraft Favourite Outer Lid Non Induction Aluminium Pressure Cooker, View Details
|
|
|
|
Butterfly Cordial 2, 3 & 5 Litres Pressure Cookers View Details
|
|
|
|
Prestige 5L Deluxe Alpha Svachh stainless steel Pressure Cooker|Outer lid|Ideal for 5-7 persons|Deep lid for spillage control|Gas & induction compatible|Silver View Details
|
₹2,812
|
|
|
Wonderchef Gold Stanton Stainless Steel 3 piece Casserole Set with Glass Lid | Golden knobs and handles | Induction & Gas Stove friendly | Set of 3 (1.6L, 2.3L, 3.1L) | 1 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
AGARO Imperial Granite Non Stick Casserole with Glass Lid, 4 Litre/24Cm, Cast Aluminium Body, Stew Pot, Biriyani Pot, Rice Pot, Gas & Induction Compatible, Dark Grey View Details
|
₹1,564
|
|
|
Femora Borosilicate Serving Bowl | 1 Year Warranty | Glass Casserole Set, Glass Bowl with Lid, Microwave Safe Bowl Set, Dishwasher and Freezer Safe, Deep Round (Set of 4-700ML,1000ML,1550ML,2000ML) View Details
|
₹2,018
|
|
