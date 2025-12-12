10 Dressing tables for small rooms: Top-rated picks that will make storage easy
Published on: Dec 12, 2025 12:30 pm IST
Smart sizing, handy storage and easy styling tips to help you pick dressing tables that feel practical and blend smoothly into your space.
DesignFit Engineered Wood Dressing Table with Mirror Dressing Table with 3 Shelf Storage Vanity Table for Bedroom Living Room Home Hotel - Walnut Finish View Details
₹6,249
Wakefit Dressing Table with Storage | 1 Year Warranty | Dressing Table with Mirror (Engineered Wood - Urban Teak, Heka) View Details
₹4,090
CASPIAN Engineered Wood Single Door Wooden Vanity Dressing Table (Brown) | Pre-Assembled Furniture with Mirror | Bedroom Storage for Makeup & Accessories Organizer | 6 Shelves & 2 Drawers View Details
₹5,899
Studio Kook Berry Engineered Wood Dressing Table | Dresser (Matte Finish) (Moonshine White) View Details
₹13,998
VIKI Engineered Wood|Dressing Table with Mirror and Door, Dressing Table Organizer and Storage, Vanity Makeup Cabinet, Bedroom, 180Cms(H)*70Cms(W)*40Cms(D)|1 Yr Warranty, Free Assembly | Frosty White View Details
₹11,499
VeLivings Solid Wood Wooden Dressing Table for Bedroom with Drawer, Mirror and Large Storage Space with Stool | Long Dresser Table with Mirror (Honey Finish) View Details
₹14,900
Wood Vestal Sheesham Wood Dressing Table with Double Door | Wooden Dressing Table | Sheesham Wood | Bedroom Furniture, Brown View Details
₹29,490
Royal Wood Solid Sheesham Wood Wooden Dressing Table for Bedroom with 2 Doors and 10 Shelves, Mirror and Huge Storage Space View Details
₹24,691
BLUEWUD Darci Engineered Wood Wall Mount/Floor Standing Dressing Table Organizer Makeup Vanity with Mirror Storage Shelves, Bangle Holder & Hooks for Bedroom Home Furniture (Brown Maple & White) View Details
illfordd furniture Dressing Table with Mirror and Storage Cupboard (Color-Dark Brown) View Details
₹6,500
