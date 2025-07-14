Search
Monday, Jul 14, 2025
New Delhi

10 Office chairs that will make working from home comfortable and efficient; Top brands like Green Soul, Godrej and more

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Jul 14, 2025 04:00 PM IST

These 10 office chairs from brands like Green Soul and Godrej blend comfort with function, making working from home far more efficient and easier.

Green Soul Jupiter Superb (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 2D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,990

GODREJ INTERIO Curv Chair Premium Mesh Wide Back Ergonomic Work from Home/Study Chair, 1 Year Warranty, Height Adjustable, Heavy Duty PP Base, DIY Installation (1, Black, 72.5 * 97.5 * 70 cm) View Details checkDetails

₹5,288

Frido AeroMesh Ergo Chair, Adjustable Armrests & Headrest, Lumbar Support, Breathable Mesh Back Fabric, Customizable Seat Depth & Height, Office Chair for Work, Study, Computer,120 kg Capacity- Grey View Details checkDetails

₹16,499

The Sleep Company Onyx Orthopedic Office Chair | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Adjustable Lumbar Support for Ergonomic Sitting Posture | High Back Office Chair for Work, Home, Study | Black View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

Vergo Transform Prime Mesh Office Chair | High Back Lumbar Support | 2D Adjustable Armrests | Synchro Tilt Lock Recline Mechanism | Heavy Duty Metal Base | Ergonomic Chair for Study, Desk (White Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹8,990

DROGO Premium Ergonomic Office Chair for Work from Home, High Back Computer Chair with Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Support & Headrest, Flip-up Armrest & Recline | Mesh Chair for Office/Home (Black) View Details checkDetails

IAFA FURNITURE® Ergolux High Back Ergonomic Office & Study Chair | 3 Year Warranty | Adjustable Height, Tilt Lock, 2D Headrest, Adjustable Arms & Lumbar Support | Heavy Duty Metal Base | DIY | Grey View Details checkDetails

₹5,087

CELLBELL C190 Berlin Office Chair, High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair (Grey - White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,723

ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair for Home | 3-Years Warranty | 2D Headrest, Adjustable Arms & Lumbar Support | Tilt Lock Mechanism [Heavy Duty Chromium Metal Base, Grey-White] View Details checkDetails

₹4,898

Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹5,087

Working from home has its perks, but an uncomfortable chair isn't one of them. If you're still using a dining chair or something that wasn’t built for hours of desk time, it’s time to rethink your setup. The right office chair can genuinely change how you work, sit and feel by the end of the day. We’ve rounded up 10 of the best office chairs that combine support and design, including top picks from Green Soul, Godrej and more.

Upgrade your workspace with these top-rated office chairs for home that support long hours without compromising on comfort or style.

These options range from mesh office chairs to high-back office chairs with neck support, so you can find one that works for your routine. If you're hunting for office chairs for work or home, this list is a good place to start.

Best office chairs you can explore

1.

Green Soul Jupiter Superb (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 2D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Black
The Green Soul Jupiter Superb blends comfort and function with its breathable mesh back, memory foam seat and adjustable lumbar support. The multi-lock synchro tilt helps you reset between tasks without leaving your chair. It works equally well as an office chair for home or work, especially if you’re spending long hours at your desk.

Specifications

Material
Breathable mesh with memory foam
Weight Capacity
125 kilograms
Adjustment Features
2D lumbar, 2D armrests, 3D headrest
Recline Mechanism
Multi-lock synchro tilt, up to 135°
Green Soul Jupiter Superb (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 2D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Black

2.

GODREJ INTERIO Curv Chair Premium Mesh Wide Back Ergonomic Work from Home/Study Chair, 1 Year Warranty, Height Adjustable, Heavy Duty PP Base, DIY Installation (1, Black, 72.5 * 97.5 * 70 cm)
The GODREJ INTERIO Curv Chair offers ergonomic comfort with a breathable mesh back, wide T-shaped armrests and a cushioned foam seat. Its tilt mechanism with upright lock, smooth swivel and height adjustment makes it practical for long hours. Ideal as an office chair for home or work, it balances structure and ease with a clean, no-fuss design.

Specifications

Dimensions
72.5 x 97.5 x 70 cm
Warranty
1 year
Material
Glass-filled polypropylene with mesh and foam
Mechanism
Tilt with upright position lock
GODREJ INTERIO Curv Chair Premium Mesh Wide Back Ergonomic Work from Home/Study Chair, 1 Year Warranty, Height Adjustable, Heavy Duty PP Base, DIY Installation (1, Black, 72.5 * 97.5 * 70 cm)

3.

Frido AeroMesh Ergo Chair, Adjustable Armrests & Headrest, Lumbar Support, Breathable Mesh Back Fabric, Customizable Seat Depth & Height, Office Chair for Work, Study, Computer,120 kg Capacity- Grey
The Frido AeroMesh Ergo Chair blends ergonomic support with breathable comfort. It features a mesh back for ventilation, a 12-point adjustable headrest, height-adjustable arms and a customisable seat depth. Designed for long hours at a desk, this high-back office chair supports posture with ease. It’s a smart pick for both office chairs for home and dedicated workspaces.

Specifications

Dimensions
60 x 60 x 152.4 cm
Material
Mesh fabric, metal frame, nylon base
Weight Capacity
120 kg
Special Features
Adjustable headrest, armrests, seat depth and height
Frido AeroMesh Ergo Chair, Adjustable Armrests & Headrest, Lumbar Support, Breathable Mesh Back Fabric, Customizable Seat Depth & Height, Office Chair for Work, Study, Computer,120 kg Capacity- Grey

4.

The Sleep Company Onyx Orthopedic Office Chair | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Adjustable Lumbar Support for Ergonomic Sitting Posture | High Back Office Chair for Work, Home, Study | Black
The Onyx chair by The Sleep Company uses SmartGRID technology for a cushioned, pressure-free seat that stays breathable through long hours. Its high back design, adjustable lumbar and headrest offer comfort that works well in both home and office setups. A dependable pick if you're looking for the best office chairs with neck support and airflow.

Specifications

Seat Material
SmartGRID with breathable air channels
Adjustment Features
Lumbar, headrest, height, 2D armrests, tilt control
Weight Capacity
150 kilograms
Frame & Base
Nylon frame with 360° swivel nylon caster wheels
The Sleep Company Onyx Orthopedic Office Chair | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Adjustable Lumbar Support for Ergonomic Sitting Posture | High Back Office Chair for Work, Home, Study | Black

5.

Vergo Transform Prime Mesh Office Chair | High Back Lumbar Support | 2D Adjustable Armrests | Synchro Tilt Lock Recline Mechanism | Heavy Duty Metal Base | Ergonomic Chair for Study, Desk (White Grey)
The Vergo Transform Prime is a high back office chair designed for long hours, with breathable mesh and moulded cushioning for comfort. It offers smart, easy adjustments that support posture without fuss. Great for home or office use, it delivers solid value for money. A reliable pick if you're after the best office chairs in this price range.

Specifications

Material
Breathable mesh with moulded foam seat
Weight Capacity
120 kilograms
Adjustment Features
2D lumbar, 2D headrest, 2D armrests
Recline Mechanism
2:1 multi-lock synchro tilt, up to 135°
Vergo Transform Prime Mesh Office Chair | High Back Lumbar Support | 2D Adjustable Armrests | Synchro Tilt Lock Recline Mechanism | Heavy Duty Metal Base | Ergonomic Chair for Study, Desk (White Grey)

6.

DROGO Premium Ergonomic Office Chair for Work from Home, High Back Computer Chair with Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Support & Headrest, Flip-up Armrest & Recline | Mesh Chair for Office/Home (Black)
The DROGO Premium is a space-smart pick with a breathable mesh back and soft memory foam seat for everyday ease. Flip-up armrests make it easy to tuck away, while its high back, tilt control and lumbar support add to all-day comfort. It works well as an office chair for home, where space and support both matter.

Specifications

Material
Mesh back with memory foam seat
Weight Capacity
120 kilograms
Adjustment Features
Lumbar support, flip-up armrests, tilt up to 135°
Special Design
90-degree armrest flips for space-saving
DROGO Premium Ergonomic Office Chair for Work from Home, High Back Computer Chair with Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Support & Headrest, Flip-up Armrest & Recline | Mesh Chair for Office/Home (Black)

7.

IAFA FURNITURE® Ergolux High Back Ergonomic Office & Study Chair | 3 Year Warranty | Adjustable Height, Tilt Lock, 2D Headrest, Adjustable Arms & Lumbar Support | Heavy Duty Metal Base | DIY | Grey
The IAFA Ergolux balances clean design with practical comfort. Its breathable mesh, adjustable lumbar support and 2D headrest help you stay at ease during long hours. The tilt lock adds steady control without complicating the setup. A reliable high-back office chair for home or work, especially if you prefer supportive seating without bulky features.

Specifications

Material
Mesh back with metal frame
Adjustment Features
Lumbar, armrests, headrest, tilt 90° to 135°
Special Design
Breathable mesh with DIY assembly
Weight Capacity
100 kilograms
IAFA FURNITURE® Ergolux High Back Ergonomic Office & Study Chair | 3 Year Warranty | Adjustable Height, Tilt Lock, 2D Headrest, Adjustable Arms & Lumbar Support | Heavy Duty Metal Base | DIY | Grey

8.

CELLBELL C190 Berlin Office Chair, High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair (Grey - White)
The CELLBELL C190 Berlin blends comfort with simplicity, thanks to its wing-back mesh design, soft foam seat and adjustable lumbar support. Height, arm and recline adjustments make it flexible for everyday use. This mesh office chair is a smart choice for home setups that need comfort without fuss. A solid pick among the best office chairs in its range.

Specifications

Seat Material
Foam with breathable mesh back
Adjustment Features
Height, lumbar, armrests, and reclining backrest
Weight Capacity
105 kilograms
Frame & Base
Metal frame with a pneumatic hydraulic lift
CELLBELL C190 Berlin Office Chair, High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair (Grey - White)

9.

ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair for Home | 3-Years Warranty | 2D Headrest, Adjustable Arms & Lumbar Support | Tilt Lock Mechanism [Heavy Duty Chromium Metal Base, Grey-White]
The Astride Ergofit combines firm support with breathable comfort, making it ideal for long desk hours. Its PU foam seat holds shape well through meetings and calls. The high back, tilt lock, adjustable arms and steady base make it a dependable pick. A great fit for anyone looking for the best office chairs for work or home.

Specifications

Material
PU foam seat with mesh back
Adjustment Features
2D headrest, arms, lumbar, tilt mechanism
Weight Capacity
120 kilograms
Build Quality
Chromium metal base with Class-4 gas lift
ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair for Home | 3-Years Warranty | 2D Headrest, Adjustable Arms & Lumbar Support | Tilt Lock Mechanism [Heavy Duty Chromium Metal Base, Grey-White]

The Da URBAN Merlion offers everyday comfort with its breathable mesh back and firm PU cushioning that stays supportive through long tasks. It features a smooth tilt, adjustable lumbar support and no-fuss armrests for easy use. If you're after an office chair for home that keeps things practical and comfortable, this high-back office chair fits the bill.

 

Specifications

Seat Material
PU moulded cushion with mesh cover
Adjustment Features
Adjustable lumbar, height, arms, and tilt lock
Weight Capacity
120 kilograms
Base & Build
Metal base with Class-4 gas lift and nylon frame
Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey)

Best office chairs 2025: FAQs

  • Which are the best office chairs for long hours?

    High back office chairs with neck support and adjustable lumbar features are ideal for long hours. Options from brands like Green Soul, Godrej, Frido and The Sleep Company offer ergonomic designs suited for home or office use.

  • What should I look for in office chairs for home?

    Look for mesh office chairs with breathable backs, memory foam or PU cushioning, and adjustable height or armrests. Compact builds with flip-up arms are useful if space is tight.

  • Are mesh office chairs good for Indian weather?

    Yes. Mesh office chairs allow airflow, keeping you cooler during long work sessions, especially in warm or humid climates.

  • Which office chairs offer good neck and back support?

    Chairs like the Frido AeroMesh, Onyx by The Sleep Company, and the Astride Ergofit offer adjustable neck rests, lumbar support and firm seating to maintain posture through extended use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
