10 Office chairs that will make working from home comfortable and efficient; Top brands like Green Soul, Godrej and more

Working from home has its perks, but an uncomfortable chair isn't one of them. If you're still using a dining chair or something that wasn’t built for hours of desk time, it’s time to rethink your setup. The right office chair can genuinely change how you work, sit and feel by the end of the day. We’ve rounded up 10 of the best office chairs that combine support and design, including top picks from Green Soul, Godrej and more. Upgrade your workspace with these top-rated office chairs for home that support long hours without compromising on comfort or style.

These options range from mesh office chairs to high-back office chairs with neck support, so you can find one that works for your routine. If you're hunting for office chairs for work or home, this list is a good place to start.

Best office chairs you can explore

The Green Soul Jupiter Superb blends comfort and function with its breathable mesh back, memory foam seat and adjustable lumbar support. The multi-lock synchro tilt helps you reset between tasks without leaving your chair. It works equally well as an office chair for home or work, especially if you’re spending long hours at your desk.

Specifications Material Breathable mesh with memory foam Weight Capacity 125 kilograms Adjustment Features 2D lumbar, 2D armrests, 3D headrest Recline Mechanism Multi-lock synchro tilt, up to 135°

The GODREJ INTERIO Curv Chair offers ergonomic comfort with a breathable mesh back, wide T-shaped armrests and a cushioned foam seat. Its tilt mechanism with upright lock, smooth swivel and height adjustment makes it practical for long hours. Ideal as an office chair for home or work, it balances structure and ease with a clean, no-fuss design.

Specifications Dimensions 72.5 x 97.5 x 70 cm Warranty 1 year Material Glass-filled polypropylene with mesh and foam Mechanism Tilt with upright position lock

The Frido AeroMesh Ergo Chair blends ergonomic support with breathable comfort. It features a mesh back for ventilation, a 12-point adjustable headrest, height-adjustable arms and a customisable seat depth. Designed for long hours at a desk, this high-back office chair supports posture with ease. It’s a smart pick for both office chairs for home and dedicated workspaces.

Specifications Dimensions 60 x 60 x 152.4 cm Material Mesh fabric, metal frame, nylon base Weight Capacity 120 kg Special Features Adjustable headrest, armrests, seat depth and height

The Onyx chair by The Sleep Company uses SmartGRID technology for a cushioned, pressure-free seat that stays breathable through long hours. Its high back design, adjustable lumbar and headrest offer comfort that works well in both home and office setups. A dependable pick if you're looking for the best office chairs with neck support and airflow.

Specifications Seat Material SmartGRID with breathable air channels Adjustment Features Lumbar, headrest, height, 2D armrests, tilt control Weight Capacity 150 kilograms Frame & Base Nylon frame with 360° swivel nylon caster wheels

The Vergo Transform Prime is a high back office chair designed for long hours, with breathable mesh and moulded cushioning for comfort. It offers smart, easy adjustments that support posture without fuss. Great for home or office use, it delivers solid value for money. A reliable pick if you're after the best office chairs in this price range.

Specifications Material Breathable mesh with moulded foam seat Weight Capacity 120 kilograms Adjustment Features 2D lumbar, 2D headrest, 2D armrests Recline Mechanism 2:1 multi-lock synchro tilt, up to 135°

The DROGO Premium is a space-smart pick with a breathable mesh back and soft memory foam seat for everyday ease. Flip-up armrests make it easy to tuck away, while its high back, tilt control and lumbar support add to all-day comfort. It works well as an office chair for home, where space and support both matter.

Specifications Material Mesh back with memory foam seat Weight Capacity 120 kilograms Adjustment Features Lumbar support, flip-up armrests, tilt up to 135° Special Design 90-degree armrest flips for space-saving

The IAFA Ergolux balances clean design with practical comfort. Its breathable mesh, adjustable lumbar support and 2D headrest help you stay at ease during long hours. The tilt lock adds steady control without complicating the setup. A reliable high-back office chair for home or work, especially if you prefer supportive seating without bulky features.

Specifications Material Mesh back with metal frame Adjustment Features Lumbar, armrests, headrest, tilt 90° to 135° Special Design Breathable mesh with DIY assembly Weight Capacity 100 kilograms

The CELLBELL C190 Berlin blends comfort with simplicity, thanks to its wing-back mesh design, soft foam seat and adjustable lumbar support. Height, arm and recline adjustments make it flexible for everyday use. This mesh office chair is a smart choice for home setups that need comfort without fuss. A solid pick among the best office chairs in its range.

Specifications Seat Material Foam with breathable mesh back Adjustment Features Height, lumbar, armrests, and reclining backrest Weight Capacity 105 kilograms Frame & Base Metal frame with a pneumatic hydraulic lift

The Astride Ergofit combines firm support with breathable comfort, making it ideal for long desk hours. Its PU foam seat holds shape well through meetings and calls. The high back, tilt lock, adjustable arms and steady base make it a dependable pick. A great fit for anyone looking for the best office chairs for work or home.

Specifications Material PU foam seat with mesh back Adjustment Features 2D headrest, arms, lumbar, tilt mechanism Weight Capacity 120 kilograms Build Quality Chromium metal base with Class-4 gas lift

The Da URBAN Merlion offers everyday comfort with its breathable mesh back and firm PU cushioning that stays supportive through long tasks. It features a smooth tilt, adjustable lumbar support and no-fuss armrests for easy use. If you're after an office chair for home that keeps things practical and comfortable, this high-back office chair fits the bill.

Specifications Seat Material PU moulded cushion with mesh cover Adjustment Features Adjustable lumbar, height, arms, and tilt lock Weight Capacity 120 kilograms Base & Build Metal base with Class-4 gas lift and nylon frame

Best office chairs 2025: FAQs Which are the best office chairs for long hours? High back office chairs with neck support and adjustable lumbar features are ideal for long hours. Options from brands like Green Soul, Godrej, Frido and The Sleep Company offer ergonomic designs suited for home or office use.

What should I look for in office chairs for home? Look for mesh office chairs with breathable backs, memory foam or PU cushioning, and adjustable height or armrests. Compact builds with flip-up arms are useful if space is tight.

Are mesh office chairs good for Indian weather? Yes. Mesh office chairs allow airflow, keeping you cooler during long work sessions, especially in warm or humid climates.

Which office chairs offer good neck and back support? Chairs like the Frido AeroMesh, Onyx by The Sleep Company, and the Astride Ergofit offer adjustable neck rests, lumbar support and firm seating to maintain posture through extended use.

