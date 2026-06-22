A candle lover’s verdict: These fragrances set a soft, calm mood

I have been a candle lover for as long as I can remember. To me, a home is less a living space and more an olfactory gallery. The right fragrance doesn’t just scent a room — it gives it a soul. However, finding home scents that feel genuinely calm, sophisticated, and feminine without veering into cloying sweetness can be a challenge. Also read | 2 beautiful lamps that will instantly brighten up your space and your mood: One brings glam, the other brings peace Rad Lvgn’s 'The Forgetful Florist' + 'Botanist’s Secret' collections feature candles, reed diffusers, charcoal-free mood sticks and more. (Pic: Sanya Panwar)

That was until I discovered Rad Lvng’s two collections: 'The Forgetful Florist' and 'Botanist’s Secret'. To truly put them to the test, I debuted them during an intimate house party.

The shift in ambience was immediate. The moment my guests walked through the door, they noticed. The air felt layered, warm, and immersive. Throughout the evening, conversation often drifted back to the gentle glow on the table. I was asked: ‘Where did you find candles that look chic?’